Labor Day weekend. Our kids are home this weekend, and I will work all day Monday to put the house back in order and get things done before the busyness of the coming week. The holiday weekend brings back fond memories of my mom as we would whine and complain about all the chores she had for us on Labor Day. It’s a holiday! We should celebrate and have fun. Mom always won the discussion (after all, she was the mom and it was her job to win every and all discussions with children) with the logical argument that it was “labor” day, and what does labor mean? It means work, so get busy! I smile to myself as I think about hanging sheets on the line on Monday, mom would be proud.
I fondly recall the angst of another mom when her son, our grandson, who lived in Fergus Falls, started Kindergarten. It was a momentous day. His mom was working up the courage to send him off on the bus. It was scary: load your five-year-old on the bus and trust that he will magically arrive at the correct school half an hour later. After climbing on the bus, he traveled to Kennedy, where he exited, only to board another. We were assured the adult-to-student ratio was very high those first few days and there would be many patient, experienced teachers and assistants to guarantee he got on the right bus. Ends up, it was very well-choreographed and not magic at all. While he was quite confident, his mom was nervous, and his little sisters were worried about what they would do without him!
Do you recall your first day of Kindergarten? Sadly, I have no recollection of that day, we were living in New Mexico and kindergarten was like nursery school. But I do remember my first day of class in Fergus Falls when I was entering first grade at Eisenhower. My brother and I walked to school, crossing the very scary Pebble Lake Road at the top of the hill by what is now AMP Insurance. There was a yellow sign that said PED XING and a flashing yellow light at the crosswalk. For years I didn’t know what PED-XING was, but I was terrified to cross that road. My brother, a full year older than I, was more experienced and more confident, so we crossed together. When we arrived at the playground, we played until we were told to line up at the door.
Finally, a teacher came and said we could enter the building. It was a beautiful, brand-new school with lots of kids and rooms. First graders were escorted to our huge classroom which was decorated with bright colored cards with letters and pictures on them. The room was exciting, and the teacher smiled a lot. We were assigned to desks and our names were called. We had wonderful desks with slanted tops that lifted to hold all our stuff, and the chairs were attached. Attendance was taken immediately, with attention to pronunciation of names. The first activity of the morning was to find the correct size desk for students who did not fit in the ones assigned to them. There was some rearranging of desks but for the most part the teacher seemed to know approximately what size desk would be needed for every child, and they fit amazingly well. Teachers are so smart. Books were passed out as the teacher told us about all the exciting things we would do in first grade.
Then there were the rules: You have to raise your hand when you want to talk, and you have to be very quiet when the teacher is talking. You aren’t even supposed to whisper to your neighbor! Basically, no talking, unless you raise your hand and get permission. There will be bathroom breaks, and you should go during a break. If you must go any other time you have to raise your hand and ask. (I wasn’t sure which would be worse, wiggling till the next break, or asking to go!) Do NOT write in your books. Other children will use them next year, and it is important to treat the books gently.
At lunch time we were ushered to the huge cafeteria which was overwhelming, and I was too nervous to eat. There were so many people, and I was scared of the big boys. However, it didn’t take long to get used to the routine, and the big boys. It only took a few days until I couldn’t wait to get to school. It seems children tend to make the transition from “newbie” to expert in a matter of days.
Whether starting kindergarten, a new school, or returning as a seasoned pro, the anticipation of the first day of school is a reality of life we’ve all experienced. It happens every year as dependable as sunrise and sunset. Some people look forward to the day with the anticipation of Christmas, others with the dread of a toothache. With the first days of school upon us, it might be fun to have a conversation with friends or family about their first day experiences. You may be surprised at what you learn as together, you take a backward glance.
