Labor Day weekend. Our kids are home this weekend, and I will work all day Monday to put the house back in order and get things done before the busyness of the coming week. The holiday weekend brings back fond memories of my mom as we would whine and complain about all the chores she had for us on Labor Day. It’s a holiday! We should celebrate and have fun. Mom always won the discussion (after all, she was the mom and it was her job to win every and all discussions with children) with the logical argument that it was “labor” day, and what does labor mean? It means work, so get busy! I smile to myself as I think about hanging sheets on the line on Monday, mom would be proud.



