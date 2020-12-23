The other day I was at the dentist office, waiting my turn to see the dentist about a broken tooth. As I waited, I watched “The Price is Right” on TV. Since I no longer watch TV, I was surprised to learn that one of the oldest game shows had been revived and is alive and well. The contestants were all dressed in garish Christmas garb that was neither attractive nor flattering, but it was fun! As I was getting interested in the show, my turn came, and I left the waiting room. My dentist told me my crown was old and my fillings were worn out. I wonder what he is not saying about me. Anyway, when I got home, I got to thinking about “The Price is Right,” and other game shows I watched as a kid.
Do you remember “The Price is Right?” It came out in 1956 hosted by Bill Cullen and later with Bob Barker. One of my favorites, I used to try to guess the stated value of the items. Even into adulthood when I did all the family shopping I couldn’t guess correctly. Groceries and personal care items were more obscure than milk, bread and toothpaste. I remember wondering about the price of things like diaper pins and denture cream. Who would know these things? FYI, “The Price is Right” remains pretty much unchanged, updated enough to be relevant but the game is the same.
Other game shows of the ‘50s included “Queen for a Day” where women shared their stories of need and the audience voted by applause which sad story pulled on their heart strings the most. The chosen woman was given a crown, robe and lots of prizes. The show started on radio in 1945 and became a television show in 1956. I must have watched it in the early ‘60s. I thought it was boring, but I liked the crown. “What’s My Line?” another product of the ‘50s had a celebrity panel ask questions of a contestant to try and guess their occupation. That was a little more interesting, but I didn’t have the attention span to watch very long.
Do you remember “Concentration?” I looked it up and was surprised how familiar the theme song was. Yes, I watched “Concentration” with Hugh Downs as often as I could. Even as a young child I remember trying hard to memorize where the matching squares were. Fashioned after the children’s memory game, it started in 1958, and became the longest running game show in history with 3,770 telecasts.
Eric told me Downs was the most highly televised individual in the business at the time he was hosting the show. Apparently, he was a news anchor for two hours every morning and his game show played for half an hour every afternoon. In preparation for this story, I watched a YouTube recording of a 1968 Christmas episode. It was cute and I laughed along with the audience. I still couldn’t remember where the matches were. Some things never change!
As a teenager, I never wanted to miss “Let’s Make a Deal” with Monty Hall. Remember that show? As I looked it up, I discovered it has been revived and reworked several times and is still being aired in 2020. News to me. I remember potential contestants bringing signs and dressing up to get Hall’s attention. As time went on their costumes became more and more outlandish. At any rate, they traded for bigger and better prizes with considerable risk. I told Eric I thought the game appealed to greed. He agreed and said most game shows do.
While I rarely responded with the questions, I always loved watching “Jeopardy!” I’m sure you remember that show. Merv Griffin read the answers while the contestants raced to reply with the correct question. The show came out in 1964, and I watched faithfully. A little research indicated that while the show ran until 1976, it was remade and later syndicated. Still airing today, “Jeopardy!” has over 8,000 episodes aired, won a record 39 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award. In 2013, the program was ranked No. 45 on TV Guide’s list of the 60 greatest shows in American television history.
More recent popular game shows in my memory banks include “Family Feud” with Richard Dawson, airing for the first time in 1976 has been reworked and still runs today with a different host. Wikipedia reports that the game show was shut down due to COVID but is running again following all the COVID-19 regulations for safety. My family still has the home version of the game and when I suggest we play it there are groans and complaints. As usual, my suggestions crash and burn, we play cards instead.
Last, but certainly not least is a more recent game, “Wheel of Fortune.” I had friends and family members who put their life on hold to watch “Wheel of Fortune” with Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Again, the “Wheel” ranks in the longest running syndicated television game shows and No. 2 in TV Guide’s list of America’s 60 best game shows. The syndicated series’ 38th season premiered on Sept. 14, 2020, and Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show, surpassing Bob Barker’s “Price is Right.”
My memory banks brought a few other game shows bubbling to the surface today, including “Hollywood Squares,” “You Don’t Say!,” “Name That Tune” and “Password.” What game shows did you watch? What do you watch today?Do you play games? Did you? Thanks for taking a backward glance with me at game shows of yesteryear.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
