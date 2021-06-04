This past weekend we traveled to Forrest City, Iowa, for a family camping event. My granddaughter joined us for the last leg of the trip because her family was not able to attend. Upon arriving, we headed into town to the A&W drive-in for a bite to eat. Aubrey had never heard of the root beer stand nor the A&W drive-in. Grandpa started telling her about frosty mugs of draft root beer and I started reminiscing about going to the root beer stand as a kid. My thoughts took me back 60 years … .
“Steven, Susan, time to come in.” Reluctantly, my brother and I would slowly trudge into the house, tired and dirty, but very happy. When we were kids, we all played outside. There was only one other family with kids our age in our neighborhood, so we played and fought with them every day. The cool thing is they had a gazillion cousins, who often came to visit. Sometimes we were sent home, but other times we got to stay, then things really got fun. But no matter what we were doing, when evening came we would hear the chant, “Steven, Susan, time to come in.”
Several evenings a week, Mom and Daddy would sweeten the deal by declaring, “If you wash up and get your pajamas on, we’ll go for a pajama ride!” That kicked us into high gear and we were saying goodbye to our friends without hesitation. Most pajama rides ended up at the A & W root beer stand. No need to ask what we wanted, Dad got a “Papa Bear Mug,” Mom a “Mama Bear Mug,” and Steve and I each got a “Baby Bear Mug.”
Oh, the anticipation … it took forever for those frosty mugs to arrive (like three or four minutes I’m sure). I’m glad my mug wasn’t frosty; it would have been too cold to hold on to. Daddy downed his mug right quick and soon Mom was done too. Steve finished up next and then I knew what was coming.
“Susan, finish up now, it’s time to go home.” Finish up! Are you kidding me? First you need to smell the bubbling brown beverage. As you smell it, the fizzies tickle your nose. Then you listen, I can still hear the soft “fz-z-z-z” of the fizzies. Now for that first sip … mmm, sweet and too cold to drink fast. Mmm, I really liked root beer (still do). My family waited not too patiently for me to finish, I did the best I could. It was a lot to drink in a hurry. I have since learned that the “Baby Bear Mug” held 3.5 ounces!
Do you have fond memories of the effervescent sassafras root beverage? Back then I didn’t know what was in root beer, didn’t care, just loved it! Once in a rare occasion, Dad would by a whole jug, but it was a waste, because the next day the fizz was gone and it tasted like brown Kool-Aid. We decided it wasn’t worth it. It should be noted that we didn’t have pop or soda at our house, Kool-Aid was the only beverage besides milk and water. I think you could by a package of Kool-Aid for a nickel, add a cup of sugar and some water and we were good to go, but it certainly wasn’t good enough to entice us into the house.
As an adult, you know, when your parents become your friends and tell you stories of how things really were when we were kids, I asked Mom if it was expensive to make those trips. She said not really, Dad’s root bear was 15 cents and hers was a dime, the baby mugs were free. They could have a fun family outing for a mere quarter. No tax! She went on to explain that we went to the root beer stand three or four times a week in the summer when it was open. I was amazed, but she explained, “Sometimes it was the only way to get you kids into the house, and Dad and I enjoyed it too. “
Before my day, the servers wore roller skates like at the drive in on “Happy Days.” Remember that show? Anyway, a friend of mine told me she worked at the root beer stand when she was in high school in the ’50s and she did wear skates to deliver orders to customers while they waited in their cars. That took courage. I would have hit a little rock, lost my balance and dropped an entire order. Yikes! Kudos to anyone who served food on roller skates. For the record, my friend loved her job.
The root beer stand is long gone. The location is a parking lot now, but it was originally just south of what is now Olson Funeral Home on Pebble Lake Road. Right next to it were the town, trampolines, but I get ahead of myself, that is fodder for another story. Thanks for joining me today; I had a wonderful time sharing warm stories with my friends. It’s been fun to take a backward glance at the root beer stand.
Author’s note: When I say thank you for joining me, I truly mean it. I have so much fun reminiscing and putting those memories to paper. I hear from many friends that they enjoy the stories. For me they are therapeutic. Sometimes I write in the middle of the night when I can’t sleep, other times the stories bubble up on my way to town, or while I’m walking, and I need hurry to get the thoughts on paper. So many thoughts never make it to paper so I forget what I was going to write. From time to time someone will tell me about a story they especially enjoyed. If you are curious, the stories men like and the stories women enjoy are usually different, dah! I treasure your input as it keeps me motivated. Have a wonderful evening and remember to take the time for a backward glance.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
