It being apple season, my deep freeze is full of tasty fruit slices set aside for future crisps and pies. There is apple butter on the shelves for winter and a bag full of apples in the fridge waiting for inspiration on my part, they will probably become baked apples, but who knows?
On the counter I had four juicy red apples in a fruit basket, ready for my next spurt of energy. The weather moderated and my attention went to outdoor tasks. The other day as I was making supper, I noticed fruit flies residing on my kitchen counter. Searching for fruit fly bait, I found two very rotten apples. Brown, soft, mushy food for fruit flies. Disgusting as the sight was, the aroma of overripe apples triggered memories of childhood days and splot apple wars ...
We had three small crabapple trees in the backyard of our home when I was growing up. Our neighbor used to make the best sauce from those apples, but aside from her, no one had time to harvest. Friends would sometimes come over and pick apples, especially in the years when the harvest was plentiful. But there were always plenty of apples left on the trees. When apples don’t get picked they get eaten by birds, which is good for the birds. Often the ripe fruit falls off the tree, but many apples hold tight to their branches. Nevertheless, they all turn to mush, and make a mess in the yard.
Nestled amongst our three apple trees was a small playhouse. We could quickly get on the roof of the playhouse by climbing up a tree. Every kid knows it’s more fun to play on top of the building, than inside it. You can conquer the world from the roof. And when you have control of the roof, with apple trees all around, you can reach apples that children otherwise would not have access to. Mid-September is the time of year when the “splot” apple wars would commence.
You may ask, “what are ‘splot’ apples?” Why, they’re those soft, mushy apples that are still on the tree. They have not fallen to the ground, so they aren’t all smashed. As I said, when you control the roof, you have unlimited access to “splot” apples.
We would collect our apples and form up sides, sometimes the boys against the girls, and sometimes it went by households. At any rate, the fight would begin when someone was caught by surprise with a flying apple which would explode when it hit its target, or the ground close to the target. When the apples hit the ground they made the most delicious “schplt” sound so we called them “splot” apples. Since they were so soft, “splot” apple wars were much safer than snowball fights that would occur three months later.
My brother once got hit in the eye by a flying potato when helping with a potato harvest, and could have lost his eye. Nope, potato fights were forbidden, but splot apples were safe weapons and no one was seriously hurt. We would run, dodge, scream, laugh and yell as we battled with our soft, squishy weapons. Eventually someone would walk away mad.
And did they make a mess! If the assailant was skilled at throwing, you would get hit and the mushy goo would land all over your shirt. Yes, of course, we would be in trouble with Mom, but you were bound to get into trouble for something, so you might as well have fun doing it.
Usually, as with all childhood wars and fights, someone would get mad and play a little too rough, and someone would go home crying. That someone who got too rough was usually a boy, and the someone who went home in tears was most often me, but it was fun till then.
Funny, I don’t remember getting in trouble for splot apple wars, or for the mess they made. I have little recollection of running home crying. But I sure remember the fun we had.
I can almost hear the sound as the mushy grenades explode on the sidewalk. Because we were just kids, our aim wasn’t that great, so we didn’t wear much apple mash. Mostly I stepped in it. The smell of the apples on my counter resurrected the memory of the soft, fermented apple flesh oozing under my shoe and tracking into the house. I remember trying to scrape the soles of my shoes clean before entering, with varying degrees of success.
After a rousing game of “splot” apple war, we would join forces, make peace, and go inside to watch “The Mickey Mouse Club” or“The Three Stooges.” TV, paired with Kool-Aid and a cookie helped mortal enemies become the best of friends. These are the things childhood memories are made of. Fond memories are always more poignant when we take a backward glance.
September is over but we still have apples, I’ll bet the “splot” apples are plentiful this year. Anyone ready for a safe and friendly game of war?
