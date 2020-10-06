In the previous 90 essays I’ve written for the Daily Journal, I’ve stayed off politics. Why? I figured you hear enough of that on TV. But after watching the first presidential debate, I just had to speak out. President Donald Trump’s behavior on the debate stage, his snide remarks, his failure to follow the rules laid down by the moderator, and his refusal to denounce white supremacist groups really bothered me. To watch this man, who holds the highest office in our land, turn the debate into a verbal barroom brawl was an affront to our democracy.
And now our president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. I am hoping both of them and Hope Hicks recover. But perhaps their infections will serve as a learning moment. If this virus can infect the president of the United States, it can attack any of us. We are living through a crippling crisis, and it’s time we all wake up and start following the rules suggested by our medical experts, like wearing a mask. We need to make a few sacrifices.
To help you understand where I’m coming from, I was born on an 80-acre dirt farm outside of Fosston, in 1936. It was the same year that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to his second term of office. That said, he was the only president I knew for the first nine years of my life. More importantly, FDR was worshiped by my mother, Julia Juvland Tollefson, who saw five of her sons (my older brothers) go off to WWII. Four of them were in combat, two were sailors in the Pacific and two were Army soldiers fighting in Europe. The youngest, Arthur, was killed crossing the Rhine River.
Every day, she would walk up the road to our mailbox to mail letters to her sons and get the St. Paul Pioneer Press. She would spread it out on the kitchen table and call me to her side. With a pencil in hand, she would turn to the war maps of the Pacific and European theaters of war. Then she would write in the names of her sons, as close as possible to where she thought they were fighting against fascism.
Then every week or so, my mother, my two sisters, and I would gather in the living room next to the floor model radio to listen to Roosevelt deliver his fireside chat. Even as a kid I noticed something special in his steady and reassuring voice, delivering messages that are so relevant today. Our National Archives and Records Administration has preserved those remarkable speeches and many of them are available on YouTube. Here are a few quotes:
“We must especially beware of that small group of selfish men who would clip the wings of the American Eagle to feather their own nests.” Does that sound like some politicians you know?
Here’s one on education: “Democracy alone, of all forms of government, enlists the full force of men’s enlightened will.” The key word here is “enlightened.” To make the right choices, we need to be educated. Thomas Jefferson would agree, “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
When we read about tax cuts for the very rich, consider what Roosevelt said about that: “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
What would Roosevelt say about separating children from their parents after crossing the U.S./Mexican border illegally? “Human kindness has never weakened nor softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”
And finally, I’m deeply disturbed by the divisiveness in our society. I remember being able to talk about politics to a stranger in a bar. I might say, “I’ve been a lifelong Democrat going back Roosevelt and how he handled the Great Depression and WWII.” The stranger might reply, “My dad owned a little hardware store. He always thought Republicans did more for small business.” It’s hard to discuss politics now, without starting an argument. We often fail to respect another person’s religious and political views. FDR addresses that issue: “If civilization is to survive, we must cultivate human relationships — the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together, in the same world of peace.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
