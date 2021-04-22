According to the dictionary, smorgasbord is a Swedish table of sandwiches and cheeses, along with beverages for guests to choose what they would like to eat. At the Viking cafe it is a buffet including a variety of hot and cold foods, many of them traditional for the Scandinavian palette. As a child I recall going to The Viking Café for their smorgasbord. I don’t remember what I ate, but regardless, going for the smorgasbord was always a tantalizing treat. I think we generally went there after church on Sundays.
The other day some friends and I decided to gather at The Viking Café for breakfast. I was done with my “to do” list in town so decided to head to the café a little early to secure the double table in the rear. As I walked in, I found the space had been recently vacated and no one was standing around waiting so I appropriated it for the ladies. As I sat there waiting for my friends, memories washed over me like waves on a beach. It wasn’t so much about the smorgasbord that my family participated in, as memories of Dad.
My dad was a daily Viking customer for years. Before he retired, he would take his lunch breaks there when he worked in town. When he worked on the road, he’d stop in before or after work. After retirement, he joined the roundtable of wisdom, which met every morning for coffee. The very table I was currently sitting at. It isn’t round, that’s just a figure of speech. The waitresses knew all the men on a first name basis, and the guys knew the names and probably family history of all the servers. We often talk about ladies’ gab sessions, but I’m here to tell you ladies have nothing over the guys when they sit at the roundtable of wisdom. Dad knew all the local gossip as well as everything that was going on in town. I don’t know if he ever ordered anything but coffee, but he proudly told me he always left a quarter tip. Are you kidding me? That is embarrassing. Once I apologized to a waitress for his cheap tipping. She laughed and said, “It’s OK, we think he’s adorable and we’re just glad he comes in every day.” Isn’t that cool? The ladies who work there work very hard, they deserve at least 15%, but who am I to tell my Dad? Anyway, those days have gone by the wayside.
Now my husband tells me stories of his days at The Viking. Apparently in a previous life he was also a Viking regular. Whenever we go there, he helps himself to coffee like he owns the place, and no one seems surprised! (OK, so I admit he hasn’t done that since COVID hit, but I think you get my point.) He walks around the tables to see who he knows and may stop for a moment to chat or talk smart with a friend. Just between us, I have taken to doing the same because everyone you know seems to end up at The Viking, it’s tradition!
As I was reminiscing, I looked around to see who I knew that day. To my surprise, I knew only a few people because the crowd was decidedly younger. That was a revelation to me because earlier in the morning the regulars are gray-haired men and their wives, of whom only hairdressers know for sure who is gray and who is not. Now, don’t be offended, most of these dear people are my friends, and I leave no question as to whether or not I’m part of the gray, ah-hum that would be white-haired, crowd. I was pleased to see families, friends and couples gathering in the various tables. And why not? The Viking makes good old fashioned made-from-scratch comfort food, and comfort food is no respecter of age. Have you ever had their hash browns? They are the only place I have eaten that uses fresh shredded potatoes in their hash browns and they are second to none. In fact, I like their breakfast any time of day. FYI, their hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy as well as their ribs are pretty fabulous as well. In all honesty, I haven’t seen their lunch menu since COVID, so don’t quote me on anything but breakfast.
From my recollection, The Viking Café has been around since Hector was a pup, but I had to check my sources to get the true history of the family-owned and operated restaurant. Lucky and Blanch Shol purchased the café in 1967. It has remained in the family ever since, with son Pat purchasing it when the older couple retired. The exquisite beauty of the café is not the fancy decor. Rather it is the step back in time. As Pat puts it, “We’re not Retro, we’re original.” The café is a taste of vintage Fergus Falls culture with wooden benches and classic ’60s tables. I went online and saw pictures of the café in 2011, and with the exception of fresh paint, it looks exactly the same, with collector’s items and Norwegian paraphernalia tucked into various spaces. When my husband and I travel, we like to discover where the locals go in any community we visit. The Viking Café is just such a spot!
My friends finally arrived and my reminiscing halted. They asked what was good. I gave suggestions and they all ordered meals with hash browns, and declared them delicious. Eight women who agree on anything can’t be wrong! See you at The Viking.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.