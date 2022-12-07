Dust rose as the silent hoof beats settled into the sand. Taking the lead was no stranger. Chosen by God, Joseph made his way gently guiding those in his charge. With sandals tossed over shoulder as the cool of the day had taken hold, it was nothing short of a burden lifted … another day done. Barefoot was a mark of triumph as the day would soon be behind them.
He could see Mary resting slump-like as the daylight hours came to a close and every now and again he noted her nodding off now and again to the rhythm of the sway of the donkey upon which she rode. He knew they must pause for rest shortly, but if they could go a little further, the progress made would be worth it. He knew well what lay ahead and timing was of the utmost importance.
Ninety miles sounded doable as he’d mapped out the course days back. He had no choice but to follow the decree issued and braved it on behalf of the two of them … soon to be three. Anywhere from four to seven days was the estimated time of arrival in Bethlehem. Thus, he pressed on.
At dusk the dust settled. Weary from a day’s work, the animal gave up that which had been entrusted to it. As it went down knee deep into resting position, so did Mary – gently sinking to the ground while breezes settled all around. Joseph continued bedding down and feeding the donkey. As morning would arrive sooner than later, he tried to stay focused on that which was in his charge.
When all was quiet and Mary had received morsels of sustenance, he partook of that which remained. A mere remnant it was, but it would do. Sacrificing was part of obedience and obedient he was as he remembered well what had been spoken by the angel.
“Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid … for it is through the Holy Spirit … she will bear a son and you are to name Him Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins” (Matt. 1:20-21). He drank deeply of the promise spoken and it filled. As he rested, “Do not be afraid” echoed within. Peacefully, the night brought with it comforts of home because his God, our God, and now the Savior of the World was nearby. Not a care in the world remained as he entrusted all to prayer.
The stars wrapped round them like a blanket. Mary slept. Joseph slept. The donkey slept. Baby Jesus slept in holiness as the Holy One. Prophecies of old would soon to be ushered in. “Look, the virgin will conceive and bear a son, and they will call his name Immanuel — God with us” (Isaiah 7:14).
Invited we are to await the birth of our Savior. Stability offered in the stable would be that which was and is and is to come. He alone is the Holy One. He alone is the Lord God Jesus Christ.
As Joseph arose the next morn, words from Isa. 48:17 guided. “Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel; I am the Lord your God … who leads you in the way you should go.” Joseph did go — as he knew well the One who led. Amen.
