It was good news with the recent announcement of renovating the old flour mill southwest of downtown Fergus Falls.
A Fargo developer will renovate the mill into a hotel with shops, upgrade nearby parking and later on create apartments.
Tentative completion is 2023 at an estimated cost of $5.2 million, with tax credits, a state redevelopment grant and other government assistance.
Credit also goes to Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) in partnership with the city of Fergus Falls. The former mill is a five-story structure.
Residents will likely be thrilled to see the completion of Phase 1 in 2023.
We need to also give credit to the state Legislature, and support from State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson who worked to extend Minnesota’s historic tax credit and garner state funding for the mill project.
Many of you know that the flour mill, a solid concrete structure, survived the 1919 Fergus Falls tornado. Construction of the mill was completed four years previously, in 1915.
Fergus Falls, more than a century ago, assisted in the development of a few mills along the Otter Tail River, one of them operated by Red River Milling Company. The latter company produced flour and feed around the clock.
Its construction represented the latest developments in mill design and operation. The flour mill’s reinforced concrete construction and large windows contrasted with mills from an earlier era.
The mill was connected to a branch line of the Northern Pacific Railway. Today, the rail line still runs between Fergus Falls and Foxhome. For many years the mill employed from 25 to 30 employees.
In 1956 the Red River Milling Company, a Moorhead firm, sold the Fergus Falls mill to the Montana Flour Mills Company. The mill produced high-grade flour for bakeries.
In 1969, Nebraska Consolidated Mills (NCM) purchased the Montana Flour Mills Company, including the mill in Fergus Falls. NCM was renamed ConAgra in 1971.
Bread consumed in Fergus Falls, other areas of Minnesota, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin was made from flour milled in Fergus Falls.
The flour mill in Fergus Falls was in operation until the late 1980s.
Studebaker memories
If a person wants to get a conversation going among baby boomers, just mention classic cars produced in the 1950s and 1960s.
Earlier this week I mentioned to fellow coffee drinkers my fondness for the Studebaker.
This automobile manufacturer was based in South Bend, Indiana.
Studebaker prepared well in advance for the anticipated market following the end of World War II, with a slogan, “First by far with a post-war car.”
One vehicle that became a hit, in 1947, was the Studebaker Starlight coupe with its innovative styling features.
Selling Studebakers in Fergus Falls were A.B. Kilde Company on South Court Street and Wilshusen Motor on North Mill Street, both near downtown.
Eventually, the Studebaker brand faced stiff competition from Ford and General Motors. The final Studebaker vehicle came off the assembly line in 1966.
I sent an email to friends with a photo of a 1960 Studebaker Lark, a compact car produced from 1959 to 1966.
The highlight of going down the Studebaker memory lane came from a former co-worker of mine at the Fargo Forum in the early 1970s. The email came from Colburn Hvidston, a photographer.
“Tom, you triggered a memory,” he wrote.
“Back in 1954, as a young man in my hometown of Grand Forks, I worked summer break for Northern Construction Company, managed by my dad. My job was to ride along with an older laborer, Mike, in a very serviceable Army-surplus Studebaker truck and deliver construction materials.”
The truck’s tarp was missing, but the paint job was original.
“The company logo on doors was painted over,” he said. “I left construction and started taking pictures for income before I was old enough to drive that great Studebaker truck for Northern.”