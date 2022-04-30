These are exciting times for the old high school gymnasium which opened in the mid-1950s next to Roosevelt Park and currently is used for Otter gymnastics and wrestling.
This gym, a treasure to many of us who have fond memories of events in prior years, is undergoing a major renovation.
In future years the remodeled gym will also be used for some volleyball and basketball games as well as for community and other school events. To that end, fundraising for the restoration is underway with a goal of $200,000.
“No public school will ever rebuild something like this and there are very few still around,” says Fergus Falls High School Activities Director Derek Abrahams.
One of the donor options is to purchase one or more bucket seats for $200 each which includes a plate with individual, family or business name placed on the seat. Other donor options include one-time donations, three-year pledges or choosing a specific project a person would like to donate to or fund entirely.
People who love the old gym can help spread the word about this renovation project to alumni and friends.
Here are some key points from FFHS Activities Director Abrahams.
The school district has committed to maintaining the old gym and has already updated the roof and continues to work on more infrastructure-type projects.
This fundraiser is needed in order to purchase new bleachers, refinish the floor and to purchase other items so that the old gym becomes a versatile space where we can once again open up big events to the public.
The facility is the permanent home to Otter wrestling and gymnastics for all of their home meets and renovation leaders want this to be a first-class facility for them.
In the near future the plan is to host a selected number of boys and girls basketball, volleyball and other sports along with special events such as Prom.
More information can be obtained by doing a search for fieldhouse.fergusotters.org.
Former Vikings star remembered
A few days ago a friend emailed me a story about former Minnesota Viking and TV actor Ed Marinaro that appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Many of you may recall him as a pro football player in the 1970s and later as a cast member of the TV show “Hill Street Blues.”
Marinaro took the role of Officer Joe Coffey for five seasons, from 1981 to 1986. He was a star running back at Cornell, an Ivy League college in Ithaca, New York. Marinaro was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, finished second in the running for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.
I met Marinaro back in 1972.
One weekend, while employed by the Daily Journal, I obtained a press pass for a Vikings game at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. After the game I had access to the Vikings locker room.
I became part of what I later described as a very memorable four-person conversation of me, Ed Marinaro, Ed’s father who had flown in for the game from New York and Minnesota U.S. Senator and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Vikings head coach Bud Grant always gave Humphrey access to the locker room following games at Met Stadium. Marinaro kidded that his teammates called him Avis since he had finished second in the college Heisman Trophy race. Avis had always finished second to Hertz in rental car competition.
I of course followed Ed when he became an actor as a policeman on TV. He also had roles in acting in later years, most recently in 2019 as a guest on Turner Classic Movies.
In 2020 Marinaro was named by ESPN as one of the 150 greatest players in college football’s 150-year history. He was one of only three Ivy League players on the list.