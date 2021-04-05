For over a year, Gov. Tim Walz has ruled Minnesota with his overreaching executive orders. With his power, he has closed churches, schools, bars and restaurants. Some of which are never to open again! What is Rep. Jeff Backer doing about it?
It seems that Backer has other priorities in St. Paul. Luckily, there are a few at the Capitol who are standing up to Walz. Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-55A) is a prime example of true conservative leadership. Mortensen is willing to hold Walz accountable for his misconduct by launching articles of impeachment against him.
Why has our representative been silent on the issue? Backer must prove he can follow through for his district and back impeaching Walz.
Our district doesn’t need another mouthpiece for conservative values. We need a true leader that will stand up for families, businesses, students and churchgoers. If Backer is not that leader, then this district will find a new representative.
If you agree, you can sign the impeachment petition at walzimpeachment.com.
Jeremy Wales
Evansville
