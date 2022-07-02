All I can say is … hurray! Recently, I have become aware of a Republican Super PAC formed by Jay Faison, an entrepreneur and Republican climate change activist in 2015. This PAC, Clear Path Action, has been working to support Republicans who are willing to work on solutions to this problem. Their website makes it clear that climate change is real and that humans are the big contributing factor, and that we must take action. Their path forward is most certainly a good start and there are several points on which both Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree. Recently, as part of the Commitment with America, members of the Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force such as Kevin McCarthy (R- CA), (house minority leader), Pete Stauber (R-MN8) and GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), among others, have hopped on this train, rolling out their 6-point plan, which is listed on the Clear Path Action website: clearpathaction.org.
Another recent development is Republican leaders taking seriously the need for a carbon border adjustment. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) was recently interviewed by the Climate Leadership Council on May 25 and this interview can be found at clc.org. In it, he discusses the importance of establishing a carbon border adjustment, which would add a tariff on goods being imported from countries who do not have the same environmental standards regarding carbon that we have. There are currently many European trading partners who are planning to implement these types of tariffs as well. These types of adjustments would incentivize countries like China and Russia to improve their environmental standards to avoid tariffs. In a recent joint letter to President Biden, Senators Cramer and Chris Coon (D-DE) urged the president to consider trade policies with the European Union and other US allies that reduce global emissions, increase exports of cleaner US energy, and strengthen geopolitical alliances. For now, the US will generally come out ahead on a carbon border adjustment due to the fact that we have much more stringent environmental regulations than many of our trading partners. As time goes on, however, both CCL and 3500 top US economists agree that a carbon fee on polluters, which is then distributed to US taxpayers, would be the best way to keep us competitive with significant GHG reductions made by the European Union countries. For now, however, implementing a border adjustment is a first step.
Why are conservatives joining this movement? Well, firstly, polling indicates that the majority of Americans want to see meaningful action on climate and they believe that climate change will negatively impact future generations. Secondly, liberals aren’t the only ones with grandchildren. Future generations; conservative, liberal, independent and totally politically unengaged alike will be impacted by this catastrophic phenomenon. We have the opportunity now to take necessary action and it is wonderful to see Republicans and Democrats working together to find meaningful solutions.