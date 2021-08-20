M
innesota Republicans have certainly been in the news this past week. To those of us conservatives in Otter Tail County who have distanced ourselves from the MN Republican Party (MNGOP) in the last couple of years, our reasons for doing so have paled in comparison to the allegations now coming out regarding those in the highest tier of the party in Minnesota. The MNGOP chair’s good friend and major donor Tony Lazzaro was indicted on 10 counts of child sex trafficking. Since then many allegations of coverup, rape, sexual harassment, threats, etc., nhave poured forth from citizens. In spite of that, Chair Jennifer Carnahan refuses to step down from her post, and instead accuses the accusers of trying to overtake her authority with a coup. Those of us who have been put off by Carnahan’s quest for power, wanting to run everything, had no idea how corrupt her organization actually could possibly be.
The Otter Tail County Republicans, under the leadership of Tami Barry as chair, and myself, as deputy chair, in our two-year leadership from spring 2019 – spring 2021 watched as, under Carnahan’s leadership, the orders of operation came forth like an establishment party machine from the top down. This is the opposite of the way politics is supposed to work. The grass-roots efforts, starting at the caucus level, make decisions which are passed up to the next level and so forth. The party is supposed to work from bottom to top, meaning every citizen has a right to be involved in making decisions for their town, township, school system, county, district, state, etc.
At the Republican county convention in 2000, when the congressional district delegates are elected, the team from Jordan Rasmusson’s candidacy presented a list of people they would like to see become delegates. Jordan has said his team put that list together without his knowledge. Despite that, he allowed these lists to go out to the attendees, which meant our county Republican Party ended up with delegates who had never been to a meeting, never helped at a fair booth or parade, etc., and some people who had been faithful workers for years at events and functions, were relegated to alternate status. This use of a list is allowed, but caused hard feelings among those previously faithful workers.
During the pandemic, the MNGOP were delighted to use their power to “take over” many conventions at different levels, because they had to be online. Otter Tail County’s chair, Tami, let it be known to the MNGOP that we could handle our own without any help from “on high”. One convention that was not up to the county was the congressional District 7 endorsing convention. This online convention was full of problems and glitches from beginning to end. After about five hours of this online meeting, on a lovely Saturday, I saw the votes varying widely, and asked for a roll call to see how many of the delegates and alternates were still in attendance. They took some time, and stated everyone was still there. Everyone? I myself have two friends who did not “check in”. Besides that, no one left for lunch, went outside to play with their kids, had an event to attend, or left the meeting for any reason at all? Not believable. A delegate from Becker County must have also doubted this, as he placed a vote on the next tally for something most were not voting for, and it did not show up. Still, this was counted as a “legitimate” convention, and the endorsement stood, in spite of later protests. Afterwards I found those who were from MNGOP were clustered in one room at the source of the online meeting, and those who traveled there from different parts of the state as observers, were sent to a different room, thereby nullifying their ability to oversee.
When the Republicans of Otter Tail County met shortly after this, at a regular monthly meeting, more than half of those attending voted not to accept this flawed convention’s endorsement decision, and decided instead to wait the short time until the primary to accept that voting decision instead. This grassroots decision was met with hostility on the congressional district and the Minnesota levels. Our county party was threatened that we would be disbanded, and the money we had raised would be taken away from us. We knew this was not legal or possible for them to do. Both myself as deputy chair, and especially our chair, Tami, also were threatened personally by none other than our MNGOP chair, Carnahan. Neither of us backed down to her, instead letting the time go by to abide by the primary vote instead, which is what the members had voted for.
Soon thereafter Tami and I decided not to run for our positions again. We decided we could do a better job of representing the conservatives in our conservative-leaning county if we distanced ourselves from the establishment Republican Party of Minnesota. So it was no surprise to us when about six weeks ago Carnahan stated the Republican Party needed to distance themselves from the conservatives because we are divisive and not good for the party. So how has distancing themselves from conservatives worked for the Minnesota Republicans in the past? Establishment, same old, same old Republicans hold exactly zero of the top five executive positions in the state. So the woman who is the chair of the Minnesota party, who says she has been very successful, not only has possibly covered up corruption and crimes, but is also, really, not successful at all where it counts.
In the near future, it is my hope that we conservatives will be joined by concerned citizens of all parties, including Republicans, to elect candidates to our local nonpartisan positions, such as county commissioners, school boards, town councils, and township boards. We would like to see all of these positions filled by those who better represent those who are in the majority in Otter Tail County. Those who are God fearing, patriotic, family oriented, and believe in limited government and personal liberty and responsibility.
Marcia Huddleston is the founder of Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition.
