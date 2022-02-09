My husband and I are planning on doing a mostly “do it yourself” (DIY) kitchen remodel in our small home in Battle Lake. We’ve put it off for a while — nervous about our DIY skills and untraditional design plan.
Growing up, neither of us shied away from including our personalities into our decor. My bedroom as an adolescent went from pink to lime green and raspberry to purple. My husband filled his bedroom walls with posters, lots and lots of posters. He now enjoys 70s style decor, rich color and a touch of quirk, while I still hang on to my love of vibrancy and eclectic style choices.
But, ever since we bought our first home together, we’ve been wary of letting our personalities show through in our design plans and decor picks.
Thinking about it now, I wonder why we haven’t let ourselves get creative in the home that we invested so much money into.
I believe the biggest reason is knowing that, one day, we will want to sell the house. And despite that day probably not being for a number of years, that knowledge still plays a role in determining every hole we make, board we break and wall we paint. That nagging term ‘resale value’ keeps popping up in our brains as we dream about future projects.
When I think about it deeply, it makes me sad.
Why not let ourselves go all out with our interior design preferences?
“That will hurt your resale value,” I can hear one of my handy relatives or friends saying to me.
You know what? Who cares.
I live in this home and spend the majority of my time in this home and will be doing so for probably at least five more years. (Don’t quote me on that, though). Why would I decorate it for someone else’s eyes?
Too many times I hear people talk about how they only make changes to their home in order to make sure the resale value goes up. While this makes logical sense, don’t forget to consider what you like and what you think is cool, beautiful, fun and fashionable while you are updating your house. Your home should represent you, not your future buyer.
So, as my husband and I begin to knock down walls and paint cabinets, you better believe we are going to have a funky, personality filled kitchen that represents who we are.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone