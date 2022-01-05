“I’m going to lose weight!”
“I’m going to eat healthy!”
“I’m hitting the gym ... starting tomorrow ...”
It’s resolution time and those who haven’t already announced what their personal goals may be are pouring thought into deciding what they can do to embrace the whole “new year, new me” mindset.
Personally, I have a love/hate relationship with New Year’s resolutions. As I have gotten older I have tried to make my resolutions as realistic as possible, but I never quite manage to follow them all the way through because, ultimately, life is unpredictable. Regardless, I am back at it this year and have been reserved to announce what my resolutions would be until I felt comfortable that I wasn’t setting myself up for failure once again ...
That leads me to my first resolution — don’t set yourself up for failure! I tend to do that. I set pretty strict goals and timelines for myself that fall apart as soon as life decides to take a left turn. I don’t want to do that anymore. This comes into play not only with my New Year’s resolutions, but also with my self-imposed writing schedule as I work on my novel(s).
My second resolution was to set short-term goals instead of year-long sometimes reachable (but sometime not) aspirations. My handy dandy day planner has a monthly preview with space for three goals. My aim is to utilize those three goals each month for progress and betterment of myself.
My third resolution, and one that I wish everyone would adopt, is to focus on my reactions in interactions. This may seem like common sense, but I truly feel like this has been almost completely lost on our society.
Hear me out. We live in a society of high offense. People are offended by a “Merry Christmas” and are vocal about how if someone is respecting everyone they will leave it at “Happy Holidays.” I had someone once get offended at the pen I was using — a writing utensil — because the name of the medical facility printed on it was the medical facility their aunt died at.
I have news for you, the choice to be offended is just that — a choice. If offense is not intended and you choose to be offended, what benefit are you adding to the situation? I am in no way saying that there aren’t situations where you should be offended, but the reaction to the offense is truly what matters.
I recall a situation in which my young sibling made an offensive racial statement out of pure ignorance — it was heard on some movie and they didn’t know any better. It was met with a great, productive response — the offended party simply told my sibling, “You may not know this, but it isn’t OK to say that to people, so you probably shouldn’t say that again, OK?” My sibling shrugged and that was the end of it. I never heard them utter the statement again. Offense made, education offered, solution reached.
Oftentimes, offended parties aren’t so willing to be cordial. Sometimes, offended parties are offended simply because they want to be ... or because what was said may or may not be offensive to someone somewhere in the world. Quite frankly, that is their decision and how they choose to live their life is not up to me — I can only control my response to these instances.
This year, next holiday season, when I wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” if they choose to become offended, I will share that I am sorry they feel that way, but my greeting comes from the happiness I feel and my desire to share my joy with others. If the offended continues to choose offense in the wake of well-wishes, that is their decision. I will move on, my sentiment meaning none-the-less. (For the record, I have never once had someone express offense over the greeting, no matter the religion or nationality. I have, though, been met with a “Happy Yule,” “Happy Hanukkah,” or other holiday greetings in return. in turn, I was not offended by t heir well-wishes.)
In addition to focusing on my reactions in interactions, my aim is to do so with grace and understanding. I do not know how others feel. I do not know what others know or what they do not. I do not know many things. What I do know is that I cannot control the actions of others; so when they decide to be offended, I can decide how to respond — or not respond, which is oftentimes the wiser choice.
Happy New Year, all! I hope your resolutions serve you well in 2022.