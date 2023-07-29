Dave Retzlaff, well known for his M State Spartan men’s basketball state titles and national team title, also was head coach for the 1971 Spartan baseball team that won a state championship. The star pitcher for that Spartan team was Steve Johnson, a 1969 graduate of Fergus Falls High School who also pitched for the Otter baseball team at state his senior year.



