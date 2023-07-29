Dave Retzlaff, well known for his M State Spartan men’s basketball state titles and national team title, also was head coach for the 1971 Spartan baseball team that won a state championship. The star pitcher for that Spartan team was Steve Johnson, a 1969 graduate of Fergus Falls High School who also pitched for the Otter baseball team at state his senior year.
Retzlaff was among the 24 charter members of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 1986. Today (July 29) Johnson will be one of four new hall of fame inductees during a ceremony, open to the public, that starts at 2 p.m. on the south side of the Fergus Falls VFW.
Last week, over coffee, Retzlaff joined Johnson, me and others in recalling the Spartan state baseball title in 1971, shortly after Retzlaff began his coaching career at M State. Back then the Spartans were part of what was known as Fergus Falls Junior College.
Coaches such as Retzlaff and players such as Johnson, in the early 1970s, blazed the trails for good things to come athletically at M State in various sports for both men and women.
Another hall of fame inductee today is 1961 FFHS grad Gary Eide who excelled in wrestling and as an all-conference football player for the Otters. Eide, a farm boy west of Fergus Falls, was born with only one arm.
“From a very young age my mother observed that it didn’t stop me or hold me back in anything,” said Eide, today living in Highland Park, Ill. He was active in 4-H, enjoyed sports and raised hogs as his 4-H project.
A third sports hall of fame inductee today is Tom Johnson, a 1973 FFHS grad.
Tom won his first state archery championship in 1987 and since then he has won more than 60 state championships. He has won 15 national archery championships in both recurve and compound shooting styles.
The fourth inductee is 1982 FFHS grad Kim Katzenmeyer, an all-around athlete for the Otters. She later was co-captain and catcher for the University of Minnesota women’s softball team that won a Big Ten championship.
The induction of these four honorees brings to 103 the total number of inductees into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame.
Rondo Neighborhood story being retold
This past Feb. 27 three former college classmates spoke at MSU, Moorhead, recalling their years of growing up in the Rondo African American neighborhood in St. Paul, later attending what was then Moorhead State College.
The Rondo neighborhood was demolished in the Twin Cities between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul.
One of the Rondo brothers, Lewis Scott, now a resident of Atlanta, was in my college fraternity. Earlier in the day, on Feb. 27, Lewis met in Fargo with several of his fraternity brothers who later heard the Rondo stories at the Gaede Stage adjacent to the MSUM Center for the Arts.
“Our Rondo neighborhood was one of caring and well-educated people,” Scott said. “We were a neighborhood of dedicated workers who made family life a high priority. As kids we were encouraged to do our best while in school.”
Earlier this month Scott and his two Rondo brothers (Russell Balenger and Readus Fletcher) came to St. Paul, filming a documentary on the Rondo Brothers.
“The Minnesota State Historical Society provided us with a director, producer, editor, make-up artist and all the bells and whistles to bring out the best in our stories,” Scott said.
“We Rondo Brothers won’t forget that it all started at Moorhead State College,” Scott said. “We were part of the cultural diversity program starting in the late 1960s.”
The Clay County Historical Society is calling the Rondo brothers back to Moorhead sometime in September. Both historical societies are working together on filming the documentary.
