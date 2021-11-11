Drama was combined with historical storytelling about the Revolutionary War the evening of Nov. 3 at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Arn Kind, a retired Mankato elementary school teacher, examined the causes of the Revolutionary War and the daily life of soldiers.
The retired school teacher made history come alive with realistic and colorful portrayals of people who participated in the Revolutionary War.
A very important part of Arn’s presentation were the artifacts, uniforms and Revolutionary War type firearms that people were able to observe. We in the audience learned how to load and fire a musket.
Attendees appreciated the hands-on experiences in living history.
This presentation came about, in part, through funds provided by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Thanks goes to Minnesota taxpayers who, in 2008, approved a Legacy Amendment with a tax totaling three-eighths of 1%. These tax dollars go to support programs like the Revolutionary War presentation at our public library.
The Legacy Amendment also supports parks and trails, clean water and outdoor habitat.
The program on Nov. 3, designed for fourth-graders through adults, was sponsored by the Fergus Falls Public Library and Viking Library System. This was an example of the many programs available at our public library.
Libraries were once seen as places of solitude but today are also community spaces where people learn together. That’s certainly true here in Fergus Falls.
Women attaining right to vote
Fergus Falls area residents have the opportunity, through the end of November, to learn more about the suffrage movement that led to women obtaining the right to vote. An exhibit can be seen Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the county museum in Fergus Falls.
I remember, as a seventh-grader, the presidential vote in 1960 when John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States. Today it seems amazing that the election of JFK in 1960 was the 40th anniversary of women in this country receiving the right to vote.
The exhibit at the county museum on West Lincoln Avenue is displayed through the efforts of the Otter Tail County Historical Society and the League of Women Voters.
The women’s suffrage movement took place over several decades.
On May 21, 1919, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Two weeks later the U.S. Senate also approved the amendment.
Another major hurdle remained for women to finally attain the right to vote. Ratification was needed from three-fourths of the states.
That goal was reached on Aug. 18, 1920, when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby officially certified the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920.
“This changed the face of the American electorate forever,” says Chris Schuelke, executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
Finding your roots
Tuesday evening is a special time for our family when we turn on public television and tune into “Finding Your Roots” hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
During each episode celebrities are presented with a “book of life” that is compiled with information researched by professional genealogists. The celebrities learn about their ancestral histories, discover family connections and uncover secrets about their family lineage.
Celebrity guests on Nov. 9 were actor John Lithgow and Mexican-American journalist Maria Hinojosa.
This renowned program premiered on public television 10 years ago.
In most episodes, each guest is seated opposite from Gates who guides the celebrities through their books of life. Each episode cuts back and forth between the two guest stories.
Sometimes there is a connection between a guest celebrity and a viewer at home. For instance, a celebrity might have grandparents who emigrated to this country from the same country overseas where your grandparents once lived.
If you haven’t watched “Finding Your Roots,” be sure to do so.