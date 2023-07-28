I’m biased, of course, having spent the better part of my working life calling myself a newspaperman. And given the rapidly changing media landscape in which society finds itself there are many who might think the term newspaperman or even a newspaper passe.
Nonetheless, there very much remains a vital and continuing role for a newspaper which faithfully serves its community. Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County is fortunate the Daily Journal continues to fulfill that role, just as it has for 150 years.
I was delighted and honored my friend Ken Harty asked upon the newspaper’s sesquicentennial to contribute a column to the celebration.
The true delight in being asked, though, is the flood of so many wonderful and rich memories from my time, not just as the publisher of the daily journal, but simply me and my family enjoying our six years as Minnesotans and calling Fergus Falls home. Through a career spanning a half century, there was no community more friendly or more generous of spirit to our family than Fergus Falls.
While there is still ink on paper, The Daily Journal of today is markedly different than that of the 1990s when I was publisher. The Internet was in its infancy. It’s long since grown up.
In the mid-90s fewer than one of 15 households across America had Internet access, and for those that did the typical connection was dial-up with speeds of about 30 Kbps. Today, nine of every 10 households are connected, most via broadband, at an average of 119 Mbps.
The changes in the realm of media, good and bad, witnessed and experienced since the millennium are truly remarkable.
How the consumers today receive their news is very, very different. And how journalists do their jobs is very, very different. There are more ways today than ever before, with all of the tools at a journalist’s disposal, to tell stories, to engage and directly reach an audience and to connect that audience with a media clients’ customers. So many things which are now routine, which can literally be done at the touch of a button, could not even be imagined a decade ago, let alone two or three decades ago.
Nonetheless, the essence of community journalism is no different and remains unchanged.
While I suspect these days most of the early-morning customers at the Viking are using a smart phone to check the news, they may be a holdout or two still turning the pages of a Journal. And I’m glad there are holdouts. The reality is both are doing the same thing; what’s changed is simply the formats and modes of disseminating and receiving news, and that will continue to evolve, but the core role performed by the good folks at the Daily Journal, that of simply chronicling the day-to-day life of a community will and should not change.
The crucial role of informing the community, of holding those in powerful positions accountable, of uncovering truth, of providing a platform of diverse voices, of creating a more engaged and informed public will and should not change. Frankly, our democratic republic depends upon it.
When I shared with Becky Ken had reached out, we sat together on our patio, she enjoying a glass of wine and I a martini, and reminisced, laughing and smiling as one story or memory led to another and another and another ….
I cannot say this about any other place that Becky and I called home during my nearly half century of editing, publishing and overseeing newspapers and magazines, a career that took us to six states, a foreign country, but we recall no one in our time in Fergus Falls who we’d describe as a bad egg. There were a couple of tough nuts, but even the readers who called to complain that a carrier missed a delivery or a name was misspelled or they thought an opinion piece wrong-headed were invariably polite.
I will always appreciate the farmer’s wife who called on a day a blizzard had closed the roads. Whiteout conditions. Temps below zero. She complained her newspaper hadn’t been delivered. “Ma’am,” I said, “I bet you didn’t get your mail today, either.”
“No, I didn’t,” she said. “But I don’t need my mail. I need my Daily Journal!”
Even today, long after leaving Minnesota, our at-home lexicon remains littered with Uffdas and You betcha’s and Oh, fors.
I’m only going to mention a few folks by name. There are so many, many more also worthy of mention, but far too many to mention by name, and as age advances, I fear leaving out someone of importance, but every good memory we have seems tied to a person or a group of folks who I readily see in my mind’s eye.
Gary Spies was someone whose friendship was most appreciated, even more so his sound advice on all manner of subjects. He was also a wonderful next-door neighbor. Similarly, before we moved to the lake in town the Hohmans, Matt and Terra, were the best of neighbors and friends. Morrie Kershner provided sound common-sense advice on many occasions. I was fortunate to have David Churchill, a talented editor and publisher, as a partner throughout my tenure in Minnesota, both in Fergus and when he was in Austin. Bernice Overland was an absolute treasure. The Rev. Ed Morgan (no relation, by the way) a guiding light. The folks at Rotary and the folks on the Ducks Unlimited committee offered wonderful camaraderie.
Memories? Block heaters. Snowmobiles. A little lunch. Bars. The Center Singers. Looking down a barrel at a passing bluebill. Lakes, thousands of them. Wishing for walleye. Sunflowers, shimmering yellow, to the horizon. Mother Fluery’s Duck. Isobars. Block heaters. Lutefisk, smelt fries and a hot dish. Sunset at Maplewood. A loon’s call. Ticks. Frostbite.
Minnesota and Fergus Falls could be, if one only looked at a winter thermometer, a terribly cold place, but for us, that was never the case. More than a quarter century has passed since we call Fergus home, but its warmth remains with us.
Jim Morgan was publisher of The Daily Journal from 1992 until 1998. He retired from active media management in 2018 as president of Swift Communications Colorado operations. While he remains president of Passage Creek Consultants, these days his primary interest is rehabbing family timber and forest lands, photographing wildbirds and with his wife, Becky, spoiling five grandchildren. He resides in Daleville VA.