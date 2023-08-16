Every fairy godmother worth her garden hose knows pumpkin husbandry is hard. Harvesting of fall squash must be done before the stroke of mildew or frost. Whenever Bob Dylan’s warning about hard rain comes way too late, it’s time to get cracking on the uprooting, pruning and airing out before rot or powdery mildew hits!
But don’t weep over premature harvests of pumpkin. Culinary magic still can be done to turn rags into riches. The fruit is edible and non-bitter at any stage, so get rolling to harvest that!
Green fruit with tender skins can be cooked and eaten whole like zucchini. They’re not bitter and a bit more starchy (One cup raw may be 30 g carbs versus 19 grams for zucchini.) They can be pickled, cooked in curry or stews, or made into mock apple pie -- as Laura Ingalls Wilder learned from Ma in “The Long Winter.” Fully ripe pumpkins (with brown stems) roast well for savory recipes like pumpkin au gratin or kolokithopita. Nearly-ripe pumpkin doesn’t have to be slippery to cook either, if you fit the recipe right.
Pumpkin -- fall squash -- blossoms (and even the buds) add to the glory of traditional Mexican and Pueblo cooking. Squash blossom tacos are very easy and tasty to make. They go nicely raw in salads too. These beautiful upended golden-orange ballgowns are also welcome at any pollinator’s ball all season.
I always race to leave before the stroke of mildew. That is, get all leaves harvested, checked for visible powdery mildew, any yellow, pale, or other subpar leaves discarded. While mildew spells doom to a pumpkin patch and shouldn’t be composted, humans are immune to its curse.
Pumpkin leaves are not bitter but somewhat like slightly sweet green beans -- note, the same cannot be said for summer squash or cucumber leaves. They can be used as pot greens, creamed or wilted, like spinach only without the bitter taste. They’re popular in stews and soups in India and Africa, and on Italian pasta recipes. Preferred are the smallest, tenderest dark leaves with soft fuzzy spikes -- sublime when raw or cooked.
More mature leaves’ prickles are all bark and no poison, though. Strip the biggest prickles by grabbing the stem tip then peeling back underneath the leaf to pull off the main veins. With mammoth leaves, I just yank off the green in between veins and discard vein and stems whole, and let cooking do the rest.
Pumpkin leaves are technically high in iron, calcium, vitamin C … per calorie. Better than raw spinach, actually. 49% of its calories are protein, too. Yet, both spinach and pumpkin leaves are only seven calories a cup. If you ate only raw pumpkin leaves to get 100% the RDA of iron & vitamin C, that would require 20 cups for a total of 140 very painful, body-rupturing calories.
We’re no coach-horses to digest that much roughage! Ultimately, you’d only ingest 20% of the RDA of calcium and insufficient protein for daily needs. Yet, you’d need to ingest over 38 cups of rice (at around 9044 calories!) to get the RDA of iron —and about no calcium and vitamin C. Dairy products contain even less iron than rice.
Once I have discarded all stems and iffy leaves safely and have at least a gallon clean leaves ready, the heat’s on! This is what I prefer to do with end-of-season leaves.
Since my oven couldn’t go to dehydration temperatures, I did it at 180 F -- a slow dry roast. Vitamin C would be destroyed anyway by prolonged dehydration. Higher temperatures just might nuke any unseen mildew.
To my dismay, the heap of leaves stank so much during the early stages -- unlike any time I had ever cooked pumpkin leaves before -- that I thought maybe it’d be fit for compost only. I persisted. The leaves shrank, shrank, like coach horses into mice. Stems and veins wilted to skinny strings, easily discarded. 94% of a pumpkin leaf is water! The leaves were dry, yes, but still tasted raw, not roasted. More time. Between hour three to four, a new magic -- caramelization -- serendipitously occurred.
The leaves roasted into a new, subtle taste, reminiscent to yet different from roast pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, or boiled pumpkin leaves. Phew -- and yum. That stuff never made it to the compost heap.
One cup raw leaves converts to nearly one tablespoonful fully dry roasted. It stores well in a dry canister in the fridge for around a year. Use like dried spinach, whether solo or mixed with other greens (fresh or dried) in moist dishes -- stews, soups, cheesy or egg dishes, in doughs. It’s great on air-popped popcorn with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and Chesapeake Bay seasoning.
Marvelous how drudgery can transform this Cinderella vegetable into a dizzying array of princessly dishes.