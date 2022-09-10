Family members and friends of the late Roger Sinner paid tribute to a star Fergus Falls Otter athlete from the late 1950s at Thumper Pond in Ottertail city on Sept. 2. Sinner was 82 when he died earlier this year in Colorado.
Tom Greenagel, close friend, fellow Otter athlete and hunting buddy of Sinner paid special tribute.
“Roger and I became friends way back in 1950 at Adams School,” Greenagel said. “He was always there for his friends, in good times and challenging times.”
Sinner is best remembered as a pitcher for Fergus Falls High School and also for the town baseball team that took second in the state tournament in 1960. That same year he signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants and played minor league baseball for four seasons.
He also was a star athlete in high school football and basketball. Former teammates recall Sinner making others around him better athletes.
Greenagel recalls Sinner as part of a classic football play that kept an Otter football 21-game winning streak alive, before the days of high school playoffs.
Fergus Falls, in the fall of 1957, in Thief River Falls, trailed 26-25 with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Tom Glorvigen, Otter sophomore quarterback, rolled back, spotted wide receiver Sinner and connected with the Otter senior. Sinner was hit from behind but before being tackled he tossed a lateral to junior running back Tim Cashman.
The fleet-footed Cashman headed for the goal line and outran Prowler defensive back Dave Rasmussen.
That 21-game win streak included the final two Otter football games in 1954, the 9-0 season in 1955, the 8-0 season in 1956 and the first two games in 1957.
“The play was 128 counter crisscross bootleg pass,” Greenagel recalls. “Tom (Glorvigen), Roger (Sinner) and Tim (Cashman) ran it to perfection.”
Sinner, the following summer, played in the high school all-star football game in the Twin Cities.
Fergus Falls retiree Harley Oyloe, Sinner’s American Legion baseball coach, says that Sinner was not only a gifted athlete but also was a hard worker in becoming an outstanding pitcher.
Sinner and Oyloe both were charter members of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.
Sinner was a junior reserve when the Otter boys went 27-1 and won the third-place trophy at the 1957 state basketball tournament in the Twin Cities. The Otter head coach was Duane Baglien.
A year later, in 1958, Sinner was a senior starter for the Otters, coached by Lowell Noack. Fergus Falls just missed a return trip to the state basketball tournament.
Greenagel was a junior member of that Otter basketball team that upset the Moorhead Spuds in the District 23 finals and lost a heartbreaking overtime game to Brainerd in Region 6 competition.
Another member of the Otter 1958 basketball squad was Pete Hoff, hunting buddy over the years with Sinner, Greenagel and others.
Sinner’s son, Greg, a minor league pitcher like his father, said that over the years his father mentored athletes to cherish wins but also to learn from defeats.
Roger, after high school graduation in 1958, enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College with a football and baseball scholarship. He was an all-conference end in football and later starred on the college baseball field.
It was in Oklahoma where he met his future wife, Bettye, the daughter of a rancher. The couple married and later raised three children.
Sinner, after his baseball minor league career, attended Oklahoma State University and obtained a degree in animal science. The family lived in Indianapolis where Sinner worked in the animal health division of Eli Lilly & Company.
After retirement he lived in Oklahoma, East Battle Lake and Colorado.
Sinner’s parents were the late Ralph and Gertrude Sinner. He had one brother, the late Gregg Sinner.