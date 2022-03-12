Roger Sinner, a 1958 graduate of Fergus Falls High School who died Feb. 26, in Colorado, is remembered as a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball.
He is best remembered as a pitcher for FFHS and also for the Fergus Falls town baseball team that took second in the state tournament in 1960. That same year Sinner signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants and played minor league baseball for four seasons.
“Roger was not only a gifted athlete, but he was a hard worker in becoming an outstanding pitcher,” said retiree Harley Oyloe, Sinner’s American Legion baseball coach in Fergus Falls.
Sinner and Oyloe both were charter members of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 1986. Oyloe coached the Fergus Falls American Legion team to the state title in 1960, and pitched the Fergus Falls town team to a state title 10 years earlier, in 1950.
Dan Larson, a member of the Fergus Falls 1960 state champion VFW baseball team, said he and other teammates always looked up to Sinner as a role model.
“Roger was one of the best Fergus athletes in the late 1950s and early 1960s,” Larson added.
Sinner was part of a classic football play that kept an Otter football 21-game winning streak alive, before the days of high school playoffs.
Fergus Falls, in the fall of 1957 in Thief River Falls, trailed 26-25 with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Tom Glorvigen, Otter sophomore quarterback, rolled back and spotted wide receiver Sinner and connected with the Otter senior. Sinner was hit from behind but before being tackled he tossed a lateral to junior running back Tim Cashman.
The fleet-footed Cashman headed for the goal line and outran Prowler defensive back Dave Rasmussen.
That 21-game win streak included the final two Otter football games in 1954, the 9-0 season in 1955, the 8-0 season in 1956 and the first two games in 1957.
“The play was 128 counter crisscross bootleg pass,” recalls Tom Greenagel, close friend, teammate and hunting buddy of Sinner. “Tom (Glorvigen), Roger (Sinner) and Tim (Cashman) ran it to perfection.”
Sinner, the following summer, played in the high school all-star football game in the Twin Cities.
Sinner was a junior reserve when the Otter boys went 27-1 and won the third-place trophy at the 1957 state basketball tournament in the Twin Cities. The Otter head coach was Duane Baglien.
In 1981, Sinner commented about his state basketball tournament experience for a publication titled, “Baglien’s Partisans.”
He said, “Playing at Williams Arena with close to 18,000 people watching was really a humbling experience. And secondly, I remember playing against the best teams in the state.”
A year later, in 1958, Sinner was a senior starter for the Otters who just missed a return trip to the state basketball tournament.
Fergus Falls won the District 23 title but lost to Brainerd in overtime in Region 6 action, 72-71. Sinner scored 25 points, winning praise for his outstanding effort by Fergus Falls radio sports announcer Oats LeGrand.
Sinner, after high school graduation, enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College with a football and baseball scholarship. He was an all-conference end in football and later starred on the college baseball field.
It was in Oklahoma where he met his future wife, Bettye, the daughter of a rancher. The couple married and later raised three children.
Sinner, after his baseball minor league career, attended Oklahoma State University and obtained a degree in animal science. The family lived in Indianapolis where Sinner worked in the animal health division of Eli Lilly & Company.
After retirement he lived in Oklahoma, East Battle Lake and Colorado.
Sinner, in 1986 during his induction into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame, said, “It is important to appreciate the foundation that athletics can provide for life.”