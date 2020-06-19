I know many people just wish the protests would remain peaceful. I wish it too, if peaceful protests did anything.
But, the truth of the matter is that peaceful protests do not work without at least a threat of violence. Without the unspoken knowledge that, when protests are ignored, violence follows, protests do nothing. We needed vandalism of ships in the Boston harbor and a war to be rid of monarchy. We needed a war to be rid of slavery. We needed violent protest and the Black Panthers for the civil rights act to pass. It took violent protests for Derek Chauvin to be arrested.
And now the police are showing us that they are exactly the brutal, heartless, militarized force that they claim not to be. All over the country, they are spraying pepper spray and tear gas at close range, shooting for the head with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, and escalating protests into riots by shooting into them unprovoked. Many unarmed people have lost eyes or gotten head injuries from this very intentional violence. These are the same tactics used by police during the civil rights movements, but replacing dogs with rubber bullets and firehoses with tear gas. Same behavior, different, more deadly weapons.
Peaceful protests have not changed police behavior in only a decade. I hope they can be changed, or there will come a day where we will be forced to tear the entire institution down and start from scratch.
“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.” JFK, 1962.
Gene Venberg
Fergus Falls
