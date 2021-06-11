Third base is where the hot corner is located. Any spot on the baseball field can be littered with hard-hit baseballs off the bat, but third base is where those baseballs end up the fastest.
Sherm Rorvig, who died on May 26, manned third base and the hot corner when Fergus Falls won the state American Legion baseball title in 1960.
Rorvig, 77 when he died, was from Dalton and graduated in 1962 from Fergus Falls High School.
“When a hard-hit grounder came down the third base line, what Sherm didn’t catch with his glove he knocked down with his chest,” said former high school teammate Ken Kothe. “Sherm was also a clutch hitter and a quiet leader.”
Legion baseball teammate Paul Johnson visited with Sherm by phone the week before his passing and feels grateful for that conversation.
“Our friendship began when we were teammates on the American Legion baseball team,” Johnson said. “Each time he returned to Minnesota, Sherm, Harley Oyloe, Carl Prischmann and I would get together for lunch and reminiscing.”
Johnson says that Rorvig was a very reliable third baseman and played with a positive attitude. “He will be missed,” he said.
Oyloe, 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion head coach, appreciated the work ethic of Rorvig and his teammates which resulted in a state baseball title.
Rorvig was co-owner and president of Southwest Retirement Corporation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and co-owner of Wooddale Village in Sun City, Arizona.
Sherm was especially proud of serving as the executive director of the Forsberg Charitable Foundation. He was also proud of his Fergus Falls Legion baseball days and later in life enjoyed skiing, boating and driving various cars.
Voting myths versus facts
“Stop the Steal,” as noted the other day by Minnesota Public Radio, was the voting fraud slogan in both 2016 and 2020.
Even though Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election in the Electoral College count, he lost the popular vote by close to three million tallies to Hillary Clinton.
Trump claimed that millions of Clinton votes were illegal. A federal investigation was ordered by Trump. After six months, the investigative commission disbanded after finding no evidence of fraud.
“Stop the Steal” again became the battle cry in 2020 and the slogan gained steam through the internet.
After Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, “Stop the Steal” gained even more momentum.
Conservative activist Ali Alexander updated his “Stop the Steal” website which attracted supporters from across the nation. The website received significant traction on Facebook.
On Dec. 5 armed protesters surrounded Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home chanting “Stop the Steal.” Later, Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield refused to overturn Biden’s 154,188-vote margin of victory.
“Doing so (overturning the Biden win) would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the Electoral College,” Chatfield said. “And I can’t stand for that. I won’t.”
Trump’s personal friend and U.S. Attorney General William Barr said publicly that the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
A total of 87 lawsuits by “Stop the Steal” advocates were dismissed all across the nation. Most were described as frivolous, without merit and with no evidence.
Only one ruling went in favor for Trump challengers, related to voter identification in Pennsylvania. This ruling affected very few votes.
Many of the judges who dismissed the lawsuits, due to lack of evidence, were judges appointed by Trump himself.
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit by Texas, with other states joining in, to overturn the 2020 presidential election. All nine justices on America’s highest court rejected the effort to dismiss vote counts in four states where Trump lost: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Despite all of this, the “Stop the Steal” movement is alive and well.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
