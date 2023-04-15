As I sit down to write this column on the morning of Apr. 1, all I can think about is this never-ending, depression-inducing, mind-numbing, joy-sucking trickster of a winter. We think winter is over. It snowed. It blew. It’s done. Mic drop. And then comes another winter storm watch. Which turns into a winter storm warning. Which turns into a blizzard watch and then a blizzard warning. Wait just a doggone minute, Winter. You are supposed to be done. You dropped that mic, now step away from the podium. Truth is, winter may not be done, but we are.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?