As I sit down to write this column on the morning of Apr. 1, all I can think about is this never-ending, depression-inducing, mind-numbing, joy-sucking trickster of a winter. We think winter is over. It snowed. It blew. It’s done. Mic drop. And then comes another winter storm watch. Which turns into a winter storm warning. Which turns into a blizzard watch and then a blizzard warning. Wait just a doggone minute, Winter. You are supposed to be done. You dropped that mic, now step away from the podium. Truth is, winter may not be done, but we are.
