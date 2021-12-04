The late Jon Rosengren, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957, has a lasting legacy with the gift of scholarships for FFHS graduates who attend M State, the successor to Fergus Falls Junior College and Fergus Falls Community College.
This scholarship, in honor of Jon and his late father, is the “Chester G. Rosengren and C. Jon Rosengren Scholarship Fund.”
Rosengren’s father, Chester, was a renowned attorney in Fergus Falls. Jon followed in his father’s footsteps and worked as an attorney for several national financial firms before becoming an independent financial adviser.
Jon, in his “statement of intention” before his death in 2006, said that he wanted to assure an education “to those who can benefit from a college education who have shown they are willing to try.”
Scholarships, through the Fergus Area College Foundation, began in 2007.
Rosengren emphasized his support of students who have demonstrated the ability to succeed.
Jon believed that everyone needs some postsecondary education to make a better living and a better life. He wanted to support those who could benefit from a two-year technical or trades education as well as those who could benefit from a four-year college education.
After Jon’s passing his wife, Rosemary Moneta Rosengren, implemented the scholarship and its funding, working with the college foundation. Dozens of scholarships have been awarded to Rosengren scholars who have graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
“My annual attendance at the scholarship reception has not only afforded me the opportunity to meet informally with the student recipients and their parents,” Rosemary said. “I also have the opportunity to work with the foundation and college representatives to enhance the scholarship program.”
The Rosengren scholarships, along with the many other scholarship awards, are coordinated by Lori Larson, executive director of the Fergus Area College Foundation. She works with the board of directors.
The Soby Scholarship
In 2019 the Dayton Soby Leadership Scholarship Endowment was established by Soby, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957 and a classmate of the late Jon Rosengren.
The endowment through the Fergus Area College Foundation funds scholarships for students attending the Fergus Falls campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
The scholarship endowment is supported by a grant from the J.A. Wedum Foundation, a private Minnesota foundation, in recognition of Soby’s longtime contributions to its success. He has been a foundation trustee since 2004.
Dayton Soby was inspired by his late father, B.K. Soby, who was a co-founder of the Fergus Area College Foundation and who served as its treasurer and was a board member for 40 years.
The Mary Beth Hagen Wedum Scholarship
The late Mary Beth Hagen graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1953.
After being married and having two daughters, she was divorced and moved back to Fergus Falls with her two daughters, where she attended Fergus Falls Junior College for two years and then graduated from St. Cloud State University.
She then married John A. Wedum and moved to Alexandria.
Together they continued a small private foundation started by John’s grandfather, J. A. Wedum. They developed it into what has become a major foundation in Minnesota, primarily supporting college scholarships.
The J. A. Wedum Foundation established a major scholarship at the Fergus Area College Foundation, in memory of Mary Beth.
This scholarship is given to single mothers attending M State Fergus Falls, remembering that she was a single mother attending that school.
Serving as trustees with The J. A. Wedum Foundation are Mary Beth’s two daughters, Dana Wedum Kennelly and Dawn Downs, and Dayton Soby.
They point out that single mothers attending school have special responsibilities that also include raising children and working part time or even full time.
These Mary Beth Hagen Wedum Scholarships are extremely meaningful. Written thank-you notes from recipients have been unique and heart-warming.