Following the publication of my column about the golf course, a fellow golfer talked to me about how many city staff were mowing the grounds at the former RTC. His point, of course, is that the city is using resources on a vacant campus that could be instead used for a revenue-producing asset such as the golf course.
This led me to do some research regarding the Kirkbride building. It also inspired a hike around the Kirkbride facility. If you want to understand the enormousness of the Kirkbride building, I would recommend the 20-minute walk around it. I even took some pictures. The building reminds me of scenes of Paris. I was also awed by the number of window air conditioners. You’d think the metal alone from those things would yield some cash.
Up close, I also saw the signs of erosion. There were several spots where the bricks had fallen off the building into piles on the ground. And yes, I saw the city staff mowing lawns and doing various work around the campus.
So where do we stand in regard to the RTC campus? Unlike Donald Trump — since I have now established my opinion on him — I am going to provide facts and establish what the city’s options are regarding the Kirkbride.
In 2007, the state Legislature provided the city with $1.1 million to maintain the grounds. Remember, the RTC campus was operated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Thus, while the city essentially “bought” the RTC campus from the state, the Legislature knew very well that it required funding to maintain. This money, by the way, could not be used for things other than the RTC. If the city were to use the funds for, say, the golf course, the Legislature likely would want its money back.
Over the last 13 years, that $1.1 million has shrunk to about $50,000. City finance director Bill Sonmor said he figures the fund will run dry in two or three years.
At that point, the council will have a couple choices: Demolish most or all of the RTC property using state funds or leave the building as it is. Keep the land and maintain it as a park, or sell it.
According to city staff, the cost to demolish all but the main tower is about $4.2 million. The city has not secured that money yet. However, I would place solid bets that the Legislature would provide it. Had the city, back in the early 2000s, decided to pass on owning the RTC property, the state would have demolished it anyway.
Keep in mind that if money is the primary objective, it makes sense to keep the main tower building. Unpainted brick, it is a sight in and of itself. Housing the administrative offices, the main tower building has been maintained far better than the rest. It is likely that, if the rest of the building is demolished, private parties would be interested in it, particularly if historic tax credits could be incorporated.
There’s also a chance that the two side towers could be reused, and they may attract private interests as well.
Maybe the city would like to keep some of the grounds as a park. It is Kirkbride Park, and there are always groups of people enjoying it. But one has to wonder whether the city may have bitten off more than it can chew when it comes to parks. There is only so much money available.
To those who argue that we should not demolish it, yes, in the city’s approximate $6.5 million tax levy, the $15,000 in annual maintenance costs represents a quarter of 1% of it. The city won’t go broke if we just leave the building sitting. The hope, of course, is that someone will come in with hundreds of millions of dollars, a passion for architecture and an ingenious money-making idea that would save the RTC and bring new jobs into Fergus Falls.
The state, however, will not fund a Kirkbride building remodeling project costing hundreds of millions of dollars, nor would the federal government. Understand that in every proposal to create a new “Disneyland” at the RTC campus, it was assumed that the government was going to pay a nine-figure remodeling tab.
The building is only going to continue to rot and erode, making it less appealing to entrepreneurs. It also becomes a liability for police because people occasionally break into it.
Let’s give up the fantasy, ask the state for the $4.2 million, demolish what we should, sell the rest for what we can, and move on.
Remember that Paris is a metro area of 12 million people, which is roughly 1,000 times larger than the metro area of Fergus Falls. Paris has the economic wherewithal and political will to restore their old buildings. The reality is, in rural Minnesota, we can’t.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
