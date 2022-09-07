In our modern world, social media has given rise to a proliferation of so-called “independent journalists”.
These are individuals who start Facebook groups or blogs or even websites blasting out what they constantly refer to as “breaking news”.
At best, they share a link or make a comment or two with the link included or will sometimes even share a whole article that would normally require a subscription to read. The most annoying ones are those that simply create their own breaking news or rumors and pass it off like it is real news or even credible.
Working in a fast paced newsroom everyday, it is sometimes exasperating and generally a waste of time to have to chase every type of facebook post we hear about, only to eventually find out that what has been stated is not actually true, or if it is, at the least, it is heavily embellished.
What we do here is based on facts. You will often see a lot of direct quotes in most articles that you read on fergusfallsdailyjournal.com that originate from the direct source of information. Not to say that every single source is giving you accurate information, but that is not up to us to decide, but the point is, we are verifying the information straight from the source.
An often entertaining platform is Twitter, with one sentence statements saying that so and so has died or something has happened that is not true at all. The problem is that people read this and think it is true and then they share it with 20 or more people they know.
An excellent example of a simple post that went viral and was being passed off as factual news, was actually a rumor that was started somewhere or another, involving the folk singer Gordon Lightfoot.
In 2010, Lightfoot told Canadian news channel CP24 he had no idea what began a rumor that he had died.
From CP24.com Lightfoot responded at the time, "I was quite surprised to hear it myself driving in… to my office," he said, chuckling about the error, which spread like wildfire over the Internet. "I haven't had so much airplay for weeks."
A political reporter got on Twitter and re-reported the erroneous news. What made it even crazier is that when his management team found out about the rumor they told a newspaper that he had actually just left a dentist’s appointment and was on the way to his office.
In a later interview, Lightfoot assured fans that he was in good health.
There are probably multiple reports like these that get circulated every day and hour that are simply not true and that started out with a simple post on social media.
What I do when I verify if a report is true, is to contact the direct source. You will often find hundreds of Facebook groups repeating the same rumor without verifying the information before posting.
This is definitely a modern challenge for reputable organizations like the Fergus Falls Daily Journal or other media that have been around prior to the rise of Facebook or Twitter.