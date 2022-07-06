I recently started running again and I can’t believe how much I’ve missed it.
In high school we were required to complete a timed one-mile run every so often and to say I didn’t enjoy it would be an understatement. I didn’t get horrible times on these tests, but every lap felt like murder and I just wanted it to be over.
When I lived on the beach in coastal Florida I started doing daily beach runs with a friend who used to be one of the best cross country athletes in the state. As we gradually increased the distances, I began to fall into a rhythm and come to enjoy the steady ebb and flow of suffering that is both invigorating and incredibly addictive.
One of our friends turned 20 and to celebrate we all ran 20 miles on the beach.
Upon return, the birthday boy had a blood blister the size of a small cherry on the pad of his foot, but it was one of the best celebrations for getting older that I’ve ever attended.
“Runner’s high” is certainly addictive, and once I experienced it I knew I’d be lacing up my shoes for a regular jaunt the rest of my life.
I have rediscovered that passion along with a loop that is a joy to run throughout. It’s a little less than seven miles in total, which is a distance I have come to love and find ideal for a stellar workout.
It takes me around 50 minutes to complete it on a good day and the landmarks along this teardrop of pavement is replete with wonderful milestones I have come to love: the cab of a Model-T on the edge of a grassland with an oak tree growing from where the driver’s seat used to be, a large iron well pump from early farming days (that still works), plus a grass path I sometimes detour along that skirts a lakeshore covered in mats of red cedar and interspersed with tremendous fallen cottonwoods that have been brought down by a family of beavers.
As I round the northern edge of the path and swing southwards, I run along native prairies recently burned to bring back flowers and grasses and pass calm deer in bright umber summer coats.
