Former Fergus Falls Mayor Russ Anderson, who died on Jan. 23, is remembered as a man who focused on relationship-building, exhibited humility and did things the right way when it came to leadership.
Russ was a Fergus Falls Ward One City Council member from 1975 to 1980 and served again in the same position from 1994 to 2002. He assumed the acting mayor duties when Mayor Kelly Ferber was ill and served as mayor of Fergus Falls from 2003 to 2008.
“Russ was one of my favorite people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” said Lynne Olson, assistant to the city administrator.
Highlights for Anderson included working with Ferber and other city council members on projects such as city housing incentive programs and helping to lobby the state legislature for construction of the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Retired Fergus Falls City Planner Gordon Hydukovich knew Anderson back in the 1980s and in succeeding years. He said the late city council member and mayor was one of the most outgoing and perceptive human beings he had ever known.
“Russ loved people, cared and served,” Hydukovich said. “There was no limit to the extent of his service. His smile would light up a room and the day. He was a great judge of character and never let a friend down. Russ was an example of how to live a good life with integrity.”
I had the honor of interviewing Anderson in 2011, after he left the office of mayor. The interview took place at a shop in the back of his home on East Alcott Avenue.
Russ kept busy with his woodworking hobby. It was a year-round labor of love for Anderson. He took great satisfaction in working with wood taken from a family farm northeast of Underwood.
His latest creation in 2011 was a secretary desk he planned to present to a grandson and fiance at their upcoming wedding in Wisconsin. Russ explained that ash was his wood of choice for this effort.
“I have my own lumber, mostly ash and oak, in the back of the shop,” he said. “I draw my own patterns, and go from there.”
Anderson, who was raised on a farm in Grant County, attended school in Barrett, worked in the flooring business until 1984, and then served in the county assessor’s office, as an appraiser, until retiring in 1992.
“I started making furniture about 1985,” said the former mayor. “I’ve made corner curio cabinets for my daughters and bookcases for my son and grandsons.”
He indeed had a life well lived.
More on life of Elgin Baylor
In last week’s column I mentioned basketball star Elgin Baylor and his Minneapolis Lakers teammates playing a charity game against local all stars in Fergus Falls in the spring of 1960. This weekend I refer to Baylor experiencing racial discrimination one year earlier.
In January of 1959, Baylor and the Minneapolis Lakers traveled to Charleston, West Virginia, hometown of teammate Hot Rod Hundley, to play the Cincinnati Royals. Baylor and his two black teammates, Boo Ellis and Ed Fleming, were denied admittance to an all-white hotel. The entire team, however, was able to find lodging at an all-black hotel. Later, Baylor received apologies from the mayor and other community leaders.
Through Baylor’s leadership in fighting racism, all hotels in Charleston agreed to admit blacks as guests at their lodging facilities.
Two years later, Baylor played in the 1961 all-star pro basketball game in Charleston. He accepted an invitation to stay in the same hotel that turned away Baylor and his two black teammates two years previously.
“I fought battles against bigotry, against cowardice, and I tried to rise above them all. I didn’t always succeed, but I always tried,” said Baylor, who later died in 2021.