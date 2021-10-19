As a kid, my mother often said, “Don’t complain! There are lots of people who have it harder than we do!” I’ve been thinking about her words ever since I met Rusty Skramstad at Lake Region Home Medical Supply in Fergus Falls, where he has served as their delivery technician for the past five years. Rusty was born missing his right hand and forearm about 6 inches below the elbow.
I sat down with Rusty recently, and he gave me a clear picture of dealing with his disability. He began, “Sometimes the fine motor skills can be difficult, like putting nuts on bolts or having to use two tools at the same time. I can do most anything; it just takes me a little longer to do it.”
I was beginning to understand Rusty’s determination. He continued, “It’s all I know, so I feel as normal as anybody else. I pick and choose what I can and can’t do. Sometimes it’s frustrating not being able to do things for myself. My kids really help me out, and I have a great wife who helps out a lot, too. She has felt the pain of holding a nail for me and getting her hand smacked by the end of a hammer in return.”
I learned about Rusty’s background, whose Norwegian ancestors settled near Nome, North Dakota, about 70 miles west of Fargo. Born in 1960, Rusty and his wife, Kim, have six children combined, five boys and one girl. Remarkably, he played Little League Baseball up to American Legion Baseball as a pitcher, holding his glove on the stub of his right arm and slipping his hand into the glove after he threw the ball. He was the mascot at the Shriner’s parade in Fargo, in 1968 when he was 8 years old.
He worked at Kinney’s Shoe Store in Fergus Falls for four years, and spent a year and a half in the oil fields near Columbus, North Dakota, where he worked at loading oil from a pipeline to railroad cars. He also worked at Cooper’s Technology Group for 20 years.
Rusty’s wife, Kim, is a good writer, and I asked her to contribute a short essay on her husband. She wrote: “Rusty is very determined to ‘get something done.’ He likes projects, loves being outside, and will tackle just about anything. I tell people he is the least handicapped person I know. Since he grew up with one hand, he didn’t have to relearn tasks, just adapt to a skill that would work. In school he played drums, he won a typing contest, he was a pitcher in baseball, and he tied shoes for kids when he managed the Kinney’s Shoe Store. He will ask for help once in a while, but not that often.
“I admire Rusty for being compassionate, especially with how he relates to senior citizens. He treats them with respect and shows them they have value by taking the time to have conversations with them about their upbringing, their family or military service, or listening to a joke that someone can’t wait to share. I have learned so much from him about compassion and trying to brighten someone’s day. He has told me often, ‘I may be the only one the other person talks to that day.’”
The message here, especially for youngsters, is best expressed by Rusty, “I need patience, since tasks can take me a little longer to get done, and I need to show compassion to others. Kindness goes a long way.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.