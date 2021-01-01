Happy New Year! It is the end of December; Christmas is in the rear-view mirror and we are looking forward to 2021. The latest project for the new year is having some ceiling repair done on our house. The entire downstairs is wrapped in plastic to keep the mess contained, and we, temporarily homeless, moved in with friends. As we sat around the table visiting with our hosts, we started reminiscing about S & H green stamps. Remember them?
If you lived in Fergus Falls, you probably remember S&H Green Stamps given out at Red Owl. Did other stores give out the stamps? Mom didn’t shop at other grocery stores because Red Owl was close to home and she could stop there on her way home from work. The store was located in what is now known as the Shopko parking lot, it was next to the old rundown building that became Gibson’s. Behind the Gibson’s was an auto-repair shop, right along the edge of the river. Times have changed and those buildings, like all dinosaurs, are extinct. But the memories remain.
In our home you could find the stamps on the counter, in a drawer specifically for the purpose of collecting stamps, on dresser tops, in purses, pockets, pantries and probably under the seat of the car. Because we received them every time we shopped, they did not always get deposited to the assigned drawer in the kitchen. Once a year or so, about this time when the craziness of the holidays was behind us and the long cold days of winter before us, Mom would announce a planned trip to Fargo. I don’t recall if she went for after-Christmas shopping sales, or just to redeem her stamps. The S&H Green Stamp redemption store was located in downtown Fargo. Incorporated into the trip was a visit to Dayton’s department store where we would look for clothes at 50% off, and then on to Kmart for their blue light specials. But that’s a whole other story.
In anticipation of the coming trip, we would stop in at Red Owl to pick up a pile of stamp redemption books. (We never had more than a couple laying around the house, if we could even find them.) Once the date was set, we would begin the scavenger hunt, rummaging through the house, looking in every nook and cranny for stray green stamps that never made it to the drawer. We would make an extra trip to the store to pick up empty redemption books because we always needed way more than we had at home. On the assigned Sunday afternoon, heaping piles of green stamps would find their way to the kitchen table and we would each take our positions. Cereal bowls of water with a sponge soaking in the center was the favorite tool for “licking” the stamps. One’s tongue could get stuck to the roof of your mouth if you had to actually lick the back of the stamps. We measured out the exact number of stamps to fit on the page of the redemption book. We would run the stamps across the sponge, slap them on the page and move on to the next. There were 24 pages to a book, 1,200 stamps in all, so it took some time to fill a book. Later they developed large stamps that equaled 50 stamps, making it easier, but mostly we had the regular stamps.
The task of filling stamp books largely rested on the women, as in Mom, Grandma, me and maybe a friend or two who worked on the project. My brother helped when he was younger, but as time passed it was deemed “women’s work” and he had better things to do. The upside of that strategy was that although there were items for men at the redemption store, since the ladies did the work, they purchased things that were meaningful to themselves. Most women I spoke with reported using their stamps to get household items. Dishes, glassware and silverware. One friend shared a story of her aunts who would save their stamps and gather together to fill redemption books. They would redeem them for silverware which became wedding gifts for nieces and nephews in the family. I can just imagine a group of sisters laughing and gossiping as they spent an afternoon filling green stamp pages, most likely talking about the upcoming nuptials.
I only remember two purchases with green stamps: A hair dryer for Mom and me (remember the big balloon style hat that filled with hot air to dry your hair?) and a valet chair for my dad where he could put his clothes at night to wear them again in the morning. But I think we got glasses and other household items. Other items available included toys, bikes, watches, suitcases and more.
The green stamp industry declined with the recessions of the ‘70s. In its heyday, according to Spatula Times, an estimated 80% of American families collected the little green stamps. It was an era when people didn’t shop for the best price but shopped at their favorite store and were rewarded for their loyalty. Those were the days, my friend. Do you remember?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
