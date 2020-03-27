I’m rationing my bubblegum. I’m talking on the phone so much the battery went dead. I’m trying out new healthy recipes. I picked some random people to play “Words With Friends” on my iPad. I’m writing this column. What are you doing to remain safe and sane during this crisis?
This virus thing is nothing to take lightly. It is also nothing to panic about. Just take the precautions the media has listed.
There have been many positives coming out of our isolation mode. Families are being brought closer together. Creativity has increased. (Did you see the father teaching his three little girls and dressing the part of each teacher such as gym, art, and music.) And it seems humor has replaced the downers. Of course we can’t forget the royal status of the almighty toilet paper.
The toilet paper dilemma has become the object of one-liners in all the comedy shows. We all have our toilet paper story to share. My daughter had gone to so many stores in search of the ever elusive bathroom fixture that her husband ordered her to stay home for fear of the virus invading their space. (It’s all the hoarders fault!) I guess they will have to get creative. Hope they have some catalogs for back up.
I got my 12 roll supply at my front door as my son set the pure white gold on my walker. We threw kisses to each other and waved.
So far depression hasn’t set in for me. Our apartment building looks like a ghost town. Even our community room has been closed. Everyone brings a baby wipe or tissue to touch the buttons on the elevator. Some even wear gloves. The mailman is the most popular person around. But most people avoid his routine schedule to avoid contact with others.
Of course all the scam artists emerge from the woodwork in times like this. Thankfully law enforcement helps warn us of the bad guys lurking outside our door and on our phone and internet. We know it is impossible for everyone to have a kind heart in a time of crisis. Shame on them.
Yes, I have done some healthy food preparation. I made the best oatmeal/blueberry muffins from scratch. I didn’t have buttermilk so I added vinegar to regular milk. Bingo! Instant buttermilk. They were yummy.
I have written letters to my three grandsons in Spokane, Washington. I encouraged them to keep busy in the best way they could. I got a video of the 10-year-old bouncing around on his pogo stick in the driveway and riding his bike. I found a letter my son had written to me 13 years ago. He said some very special words about his 3-year-old. The little guy is now 16 so I quoted those special words from his father. And my letters from them are in the mail!
In the middle of this crisis, families are not immune from their own personal crisis. My daughter’s father-in-law is dying. My nephew experienced an earthquake in Salt Lake City, Utah where he lives and works as the senior county engineer. While out surveying the damage, he was informed his fellow worker had just tested positive for the dreaded virus. Many high school seniors will not experience their prom or graduation.
We have to be resilient. We have to have faith. We have faced adversity before when the Twin Towers came down. We are a strong people and a strong nation. And this, too, will pass.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.