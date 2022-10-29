In the great state of Illinois the legislators have passed the SAFE-T Act and it is controversial to say the least. The main element of concern is the elimination of cash bail. Proponents of it believe that everyone should have the right to bail, not just those who can afford it. According to an article on ky3.com this will result in fewer suspects going to jail and only those involved in certain deadly incidents will be detained.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?