In the great state of Illinois the legislators have passed the SAFE-T Act and it is controversial to say the least. The main element of concern is the elimination of cash bail. Proponents of it believe that everyone should have the right to bail, not just those who can afford it. According to an article on ky3.com this will result in fewer suspects going to jail and only those involved in certain deadly incidents will be detained.
So that means the following crimes will not involve detention before going to trial: violent crimes, burglary, robbery, arson, kidnapping, almost all drug offenses, DUI offenses and even DUI offenses involving a fatality. And those who are currently in jail for those offenses that have not gone to trial yet will be set free.
When I first read about this I was amazed that it actually passed and will go into effect on January 1st 2023. The way crime nationally has been going up it seems like an ill-advised solution to solving the problem. It feels like they are going soft on crime at a time when they need to do the opposite.
I sincerely hope that Minnesota does not follow suit and pass a similar act. Try to imagine our local law enforcement trying to do their job of getting bad actors off the streets only to turn around and release them immediately. I think an act like this really hamstrings law enforcement and will create moral problems that will turn into recruitment issues.
Ask yourself if you would feel safer or less safe if a similar act is passed in Minnesota. I believe I would feel less safe, however, that is up to you to decide if it ever comes up in Minnesota.
In my opinion the Illinois SAFE-T Act appears to be not so safe.
