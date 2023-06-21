As a retiree biking to the community garden this morning, I saw a roofing crew standing on top of a two-story house, none of whom was wearing a safety harness. This concerned me. On my way back, I stopped and told them there have been thousands of roofers, just as capable as they are, who have ended up severely injured, paralyzed, or dead. I left it at that. I could have added that I had worked construction 50 years ago, and that a member of the crew fell the same distance. He was lucky. He slid off a side roof on the way down and "only" smashed his shoulder and had multiple breaks in his arm. He could have been paralyzed or killed.
I remember the psychology of being a crew member. "The other guys don't seem scared, so why should I? I want them to think I'm tough, not a whiner. If something does happen it's probably my fault, anyway. Aw, but nothing will happen to me." Then you get too comfortable, take more chances, step back too far, misjudge the roof pitch in relation to your center of gravity, or slide, slip, or trip. You could even be doing everything right and get knocked over by another crew member.
Just as the causes of the accident are multiple, so are the tragic results for the worker and his or her loved ones. I realize these are hard-working people and may have families to support. I admire them for their pluck and gumption! I just wish they were following the OSHA rules for their own safety.
