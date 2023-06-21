As a retiree biking to the community garden this morning, I saw a roofing crew standing on top of a two-story house, none of whom was wearing a safety harness. This concerned me. On my way back, I stopped and told them there have been thousands of roofers, just as capable as they are, who have ended up severely injured, paralyzed, or dead. I left it at that. I could have added that I had worked construction 50 years ago, and that a member of the crew fell the same distance. He was lucky. He slid off a side roof on the way down and "only" smashed his shoulder and had multiple breaks in his arm. He could have been paralyzed or killed.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?