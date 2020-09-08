Campaigning in a pandemic is hard.

But the rules aren’t hard to remember: people should wear masks, do social distancing and use hand sanitizer, even knocking door to door, and not try to hand flyers or otherwise pressure people to open doors. It’s not hard to tell your campaign these rules should be followed. It’s horse sense, not rocket science.

I’m writing because a campaign door knock breaking all these basic rules happened just the other day.

I will not open my door to that kind of contagious carelessness. Nor will I cast my vote for that.

 

Jennifer Phillips

Fergus Falls

