Recently a story regarding auto sales made the headlines and it got my attention. According to cbs58.com nearly three million less cars were sold last year, however, automakers saw a 15 billion profit increase in 2022. In fact, the number of cars sold in 2022 is eight percent less than 2021 and the lowest since 2011. So, less cars were sold for more money essentially.



