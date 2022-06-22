I am a proud supporter and ally of an amazing and special population of people. It has become widely controversial how to specify the population that I am referring to, as what is most acceptable is to be direct — but I find that it isn't the easiest to do, as I can't list off a wide range of diagnoses.
Please trust me when I mean no offense by using a term that historically groups everyone together. Everyone is an individual and every human is special in their own way, but to most easily get my point across, I will use the sometimes cringe-worthy term "special needs."
Yes, I am proud supporter of the "special needs" community and it is something I will never be ashamed of. I have friends with Down syndrome, who are autistic and whole variety of other neurodivergencies and/or needs that aren't considered "typical."
Something has been bothering me lately, though. Something that is meant as a positive, but lives in a very gray area that may actually end up being a negative.
Have you heard of "more alike than different?" I have — it is proudly and wonderfully displayed on t-shirts of one of my little friends who has Down syndrome, amongst many others. The statement is very true — but spinoffs and expansions of that statement are encouraging people not to treat people with special needs any differently than someone without — therein lies the gray area problem.
Inclusion, respect, acceptance and many more qualities should absolutely be applied the same to everyone, special needs or not; however, there are some things that simply have to be approached or done differently because, despite being more alike than different, there are still differences.
When a person processes situations and information in a different manner, treating them "the same as everyone else" isn't necessarily going to be effective, or it may not even end well in some situations.
Perhaps, instead of trying to lump everyone together in one box and cover it all with a blanket statement of "let's treat everyone the same," we should focus more on adapting our own behaviors to be respectful and inclusive because everyone on this planet is different — treating everyone exactly the same simply isn't the best option out there ... but adapting communication styles, approaches and delivery of information so the intended message is understood would be something we could all benefit from.
