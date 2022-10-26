Otter Tail County is permeated with a vast array of artistic talent. The art scene in the lakes region is healthy and thriving, which is a tremendous cultural resource for such a rural area of the state.
I was fortunate to live and study in Australia for the past four years and it makes me happy to see such a diverse art scene centered within our special pocket on the Minnesota landscape. It was in one of my first courses at the University of Queensland that I was exposed to the ancient tradition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and while initial thoughts and images trend towards the iconic dot paintings illustrating the Original Owners concept of the Dreamtime, the artwork produced and still being created by these cultures spans a wide swath of techniques and materials.
The history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art is an ancient one, comprising a beautifully diverse range of creations, each item as unique as the artists and places that create them. These items consist of a special diversity seldom seen in other cultures, including sand sculptures, body painting, hollow log coffins and ceremonial digging sticks to mention but a portion of the diversity exhibited by First Nations artists and craftsmen. Initial art exhibitions, namely the Great Australian Art Exhibition first held in 1788, served as venues for displaying artifacts illustrating the native fauna of a rapidly colonized continent rather than presenting the found artwork as items to be examined and admired. Australia’s interaction with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork acts as a unique window into the metamorphosis of modern-day art history and the shifting status such work enjoys.
As seen in past ancient cultures including Mesopotamia and Egypt and their associated works of art, this organic migration of items from museum into the categorization of fine art is an active evolution we are able to witness in modern Australia. An important milestone regarding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork and its visibility on the world stage took place at the 47th Venice Biennial in 1997 through an exhibition titled fluent. A brilliant excursion into the international world of cultural expression that functioned as an ideal springboard into the realm of modern art, fluent nurtured positive exposure abroad for the collective cultural identity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across Australia. This participation overseas was unprecedented in nature, as it was curated and presented by three Aboriginal women acting as cultural ambassadors on behalf of Australia. The city of Venice acted as a perfect conduit for fluent, being a city interconnected via canals of flowing water, not unlike the ebb and flow of people and ideas congregating in such a special arena of human creation and potential.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork is currently experiencing a massive amount of exposure in the United States, a country well-known for acting as a melting pot of different cultures, ethnicities and heritage. The Seattle Art Museum is the very first public entity in the U.S. to maintain a permanent display of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork, an important exhibition opened to the public in 2007. My contention is that this inaugural acceptance of First Nations artwork at the SAM served as the catalyst for the surge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander contemporary art shows throughout America and a discovery of material that further propagated an intellectual thirst regarding the cultures responsible for such work. Many of these shows began taking place in 2009 and were held in locations such as Washington D.C. and New York, with universities serving as primary venues. America’s newfound affinity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork is an important one, as the United States arguably acts as the heart of the global modern art body, of which First Nations people will ultimately become a vital component.
Although the art experiences beneficial exposure to previously unaware audiences, ignorance regarding all aspects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples culture and history within modern Australia is a real problem. These societal shortcomings are something that must be continually examined and improved upon through education and the treatment of the entire process of art. This begins from the moment ochre is laid on canvas, or medium applied to material, all the way through to the place where it ultimately finds itself being admired, studied and most importantly, understood. These new methods of inclusion create symbiotic relationships on all fronts of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art industry, an idea termed relational goods. Innovation is a constant theme displayed throughout the continually fluid genres of art created by Traditional Owners of Australia. The future of such contemporary work is a bright one, with new methods being developed in communities across all states of Australia. Artists in far North Queensland from the Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre have excited art fairs across the region, beginning with the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair, with their unique innovations relating to traditional art methods, specifically in the realm of woven fiber work. Their collective experimentation with modern materials has created beautiful ties to tradition while continuing to display the ingenuity intrinsic in the art they have been creating for thousands of years. Art fairs such as the CIAF have emerged as veritable artistic think tanks, creating venues for artists to collaborate and sell the artwork, the latter of which has been extremely successful, with artwork regularly selling out before fairs even open. These events, now a pervasive theme throughout all of Australia, further illustrate the importance of relational goods and the culturally holistic inclusion they foster.
Traditional Owners of Australia have continued to display to an increasingly international audience, through the modern artwork they are continuing to innovate and perfect, the sheer determination required through generations to mount impossible obstacles presented by land, time, and forced assimilation and associated genocide. Art of this realm continues to evolve along with the social issues that threaten the very culture that creates it. It defies classification or categorization, it is ethereal, a fluid that cannot be stopped or molded by outside hands that grope and claw so desperately at it, attempting to leave their marks on work which is not developed through the ideas of their own minds and bodies. Artwork of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People is something to be both held and considered delicately, lest it slip through our minds and between our fingers like a sand sculpture removed from the Earth.
Until next time, keep reading, writing and creating – do what you love and share it with others, as the world needs it.