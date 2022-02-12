Last Sunday afternoon, Eric and I were a bit restless and needed to get out of the house. We decided to go to Westridge Cinema and take in an afternoon movie. Arriving just in time, we paid for our tickets, popcorn and pop as we entered the theater. After laying out close to $30 for our food and entertainment, we took our hot buttered popcorn and empty giant-sized cup to a machine and dispensed our pop. We followed the hallway signs to theater number 4 where the sign said the movie was about to start in one minute. Perfect timing. Choosing our seats, we planted our pop container in the large beverage holder, and snuggled in for the movie to begin. As the picture started to roll, memories of my childhood movie theater washed over me like ocean waves on the beach.
Growing up in Fergus Falls, one of the regular weekly pastimes was Saturday afternoon matinee at the Fergus Theater. If chores were done, my brother, Steve, and I, along with neighborhood friends and classmates could walk downtown to go to “the movies.” It generally didn’t matter what was showing, they were all kid friendly. Occasionally, the theater had a special whereby you could bring a can of soup or vegetables and get in for free. At those events the movies were typically Laurel and Hardy, The Three Stooges, Little Rascals or maybe even Roy Rogers. Steve reminded me that when our cousins from Anoka came to visit, we would inevitably take them to the matinee. They got pretty excited if the film was Laurel and Hardy.
Most Saturdays the theater cost a quarter, later the price went up by a dime. Steve and I didn’t get an allowance, but usually Mom would cough up enough coins to get us out of her hair. The walk to downtown took about 15 minutes and then of course the movie would last an hour and a half, giving Mom a full two hours of time to herself. Another financing option was to clean out the garage and collect empty pop bottles for the deposit on them. There was a 3-cent deposit per glass pop bottle. We could take them to the closest neighborhood store and with a little luck, redeem enough to pay for a movie ticket. As we grew older there were neighbor’s lawns to mow and babysitting to do to earn movie money.
I remember one Saturday afternoon when my friend, Amy, and I had played as much ping pong as we could cope with and decided to go to the movie. The paper said the matinee was “The Seven Little Foys.” We looked in the dictionary to find out what foys were so we could decide if we wanted to see the film. Getting no satisfaction from the dictionary, and her mom having no idea what foys were, we decided to go find out. Her mom gave us a ride because from her house it was over a mile, and I think her mom also sprang for the admission. It ends up the seven foys were the children of Edwin Foy and they were entertainers. We watched the movie and giggled at the wise cracks. Other movies at the pay to get in matinee included “spaghetti” westerns like “A Fist Full of Dollars” and “A Few Dollars More.” We saw movies with Doris Day, Phyllis Diller, Bob Hope and Lucille Ball. Our favorite ones were comedies, but with Saturday matinees there were no choices. If you went to the movie, you watched the one movie that was playing.
In those days, once you entered the theater you bought your ticket or turned in your can of food. Then you could enter the auditorium and either turn left or right to find a seat. There were no other hallways. Then, if we had extra money, we could buy popcorn or candy at the snack counter. Since we had popcorn all the time at home, it made no sense to pay perfectly good money for it. On the other hand, we never had candy at home. I rarely had extra money so it was exceptional to buy candy. Once, however, I had an extra dime. I was so excited about buying candy that I was tapping my money on the counter while I waited my turn. The lady behind the counter glared at me and said if I didn’t stop that she would not sell me anything! Mortified, I almost walked away, but I really wanted candy. I think I purchased sweet tarts, because they were my favorite, but I can’t remember. Getting scolded took all the fun out of the candy. As an adult, I understand the lady’s frustration, but as a child I felt unjustly chastised and embarrassed. It’s such a small thing, but I was a sensitive child, and still remember my shame. Fortunately, the experience did not dampen my enthusiasm for movies, or for candy, but I was very careful not to click my coins … ever.
Eric and I enjoyed our movie experience last Sunday afternoon. I also relished the memories the trip to the theater evoked. What about you? Did you have a Saturday matinee theater growing up? What was the cost? What was your favorite movie? Enjoy reminiscing as you take a backward glance.