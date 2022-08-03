I recently completed all of the requirements for my degree from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia and it was largely due to the mercy of a poet.
I say “completed” and not “graduated” because for one of my courses I was required to submit a supplementary assessment to successfully pass the course and due to this I won’t officially be conferred the award until the end of next semester.
It’s a bit confusing and the story is a long one so I’ll do my best to condense what ended up being the most stressful semester of my university experience into the space of this column.
I moved to Brisbane in August of 2018 to begin studies towards a Bachelor of Arts in English and Journalism/Mass Communications. I briefly changed to a path of information technology at one point but quickly discovered how much I loved literature and writing – I’ve sampled many degree options throughout my quest for a college degree, however none have felt as right as the track of English and writing.
I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with UQ’s academic staff over the past four years. Being proactive and reaching out to course coordinators and professors is key – their job is to help students navigate the world of academia and the pressures that come along with intense post-secondary studies.
Colleges and similar institutions the world over had to drastically change their modes of instructions due to the pandemic and these evolutions in content delivery resulted in a wide availability of flexible delivery class options for my degree program.
Most classes I took through the University of Queensland were structured in much the same way. The grading system in Australia is a bit different, with a scale ranging from one to seven; one through three are failing marks with a four being a pass and equating to a D in most American colleges. Grades going up from there with a seven being an A or a denoting a high distinction mark in Aussie terms.
All classes are comprised of varying assessments that all add up to 100% of the course credit, obviously. These assignments vary from class to class – I’ve had courses with two essays required for the entire semester and I’ve had others with over nine pieces of work required throughout the term.
Almost every class has an included 10% participation mark – these portions are awarded basically for showing up to relaxed weekly sessions or zoom meetings and sharing your thoughts on the week’s content. These 10% portions help immensely for difficult classes, as they are essentially free credit as long as you show up.
My final semester included a dreaded coding course as a requirement for the communications portion of my degree. I found the majority of the course wonderfully-paced and delivered in a way that was very gentle for students largely unfamiliar with the realm of computer coding. The incremental structure belied the gravity of the final project, a monumental undertaking that requires students to assimilate and clean sets of data describing the top 10 billboard hits from the past 50 years and present it through computer modeling in a way that either refutes or substantiates the argument that all modern music “sounds the same.”
This was a task that was unnerving to approach and was absolutely brutal for me to process. I completed it and was reassured that out of the 51% weight it carried for the course, I had already gained 42% through smaller assignments already submitted – I only needed a mere 8% to get a four and pass and I was eventually awarded a five.
I was worried about the wrong class. One of my other communications courses was an introductory one called “understanding the news.” Since I had completed a large amount of the English side of my degree in my first years at uni, many of the classes I was finishing up with involved the whole range of course offerings involved with journalism and mass comm.
This class involved writing two 800-word essays over the entire term. 800 words is nothing when compared to the vast majority of essay lengths demanded in a university setting; generally papers I would have to submit ranged from 1,500 to 2,500 words and depending on the subject almost always required the inclusion of multiple peer-reviewed sources.
These 800 word essays required no further research or included citations, which basically made them highly subjective assignments and allowed for students to offer personal insight into the course material. Tasks of this nature are valuable in a certain settings, however they do little to encourage the further research and exploration into secondary material that is prevalent throughout most university courses.
One of the portions of assessment included was the 10% tutorial participation mark. As this course was offered to both external and internally enrolled students, zoom links were provided on the course website for those off-site students taking the course.
My visa was coming to end, I hadn’t seen family in well over two years and there were other things going on in my life adding to the stress of being a full-time student. I recognized it was time to come back home and I ended up leaving Australia about four weeks into the semester with the intention of completing my degree online.
I recognize this story has now become a saga – a poet saved me and I’ll share the rest of my experiences with you next week.