The silence is palpable. Everyone is gone. I should feel relieved, now I can rest, but no, a deep emptiness has filled my soul. Oh, I will get over it in a few minutes, but for now, I just want to feel deeply. Experience the deep love and loneliness that comes with the last car to drive away. This sadness cries for acknowledgment, wants recognition. The phone rings, what did they forget?
After a brief call discussing what has inadvertently been left behind, I get up and realize the sad moment has passed and it’s time to dig in and get things done. A mountain of laundry awaits as I reclaim my house. As I sit down to write this story the last load of laundry lies on the floor awaiting its turn in the washer. The clothesline is full of bedding and grandpa and my clothes are making their way down to the guest bedroom which we call our dressing room. We abandoned the master suite several years ago because the balcony room overlooking the lake was too compelling to ignore while also being too small to be functional. Hence, we have a sleeping room and a dressing room. Why not? The entire house is ours … except when the family shows up.
As I reclaim the house, I think about the ups and downs of being grandparents. Especially grandma, because grandpa still works full time and is not able to be so knee deep in the drama of children. Besides, I can only speak for myself. Of our 18 grandchildren, we have hosted 16 of them this summer. Not an unusual summer schedule, but different somehow than other years, maybe because the kids keep getting older. Tidbits that I have noticed this year:
Age-appropriate toys are a misnomer. For example, Buzz Lightyear. Since we couldn’t decide who should receive it, we kept it for everyone. Every child up to twelve has enjoyed playing with it or using it to torment someone. Let’s be clear, the younger children play with it, the older ones do the tormenting. The small toy box in the living room for babies is often opened by older kids as they play with Elmo’s piano. It’s cute when an 18-month-old child picks away at the keys, but downright annoying when the 8-year-old bangs on it. We have puzzles for all ages. Two boys, one is barely five and the other seven, are puzzlers. They attack puzzles intended for adults. I watched as the older boy was putting puzzle pieces together so quickly, you’d swear he had it memorized, when in reality he’s never seen it before. Amazing!
Some boys are strong and some boys are savvy. They rarely get both gifts!
Our girls are happiest in or on the water, on bikes, in books, or in the kitchen. We have very few girls and I encourage them to use their talents in the kitchen. It keeps them out of the boy’s way and makes huge points with grandpa when they make cookies. Of course, everyone, even the youngest of grandkids, gets involved in cookie baking.
Spoil the kids with love, with cookies (unless they are on special diets) and caramel rolls, pancakes and waffles. Any food that kids love is a great pathway directly to their heart. Make sure every child knows you love them. Even my oldest grandson knows that he is never too old to give grandma a hug. The trick is not to give him the hug, but to let him know that you need a hug. That way he can still be tough and in control, but every man needs to learn how to be affectionate.
Do not under any circumstances spoil them behaviorally. They need to know the boundaries and rules or they will drive you nuts and you won’t be able to have them around. Teach respect, teach true love, teach fairness and the hard fact of life that things aren’t always fair. There are so many teachable moments for grandparents to share their knowledge and experiences with grandkids. Share your stories, but keep them short. Lastly, share your faith and beliefs with them. I’m not saying shove it down their throats, but let them know in a day-to-day kind of way what you believe and what makes you, you. They will remember those precious words. I have been to many funerals where the grandkids stand up and say how much they learned from grandpa/grandma.
So, my last load of laundry has made its way into the dryer and the sheets on the line are waiting patiently to return to their appropriate beds. The clock says it‘s time to turn my attention to supper. Thanks for journeying with me in saying goodbye and savoring the memories of the grandkids over the summer. Oh, I just got a call. The five kids that live in Erhard are coming on Sunday so mom and dad can have a date. I am so thankful to have some kids who live close by and come for a few hours every once in a while. So, with that happy note I’ll sign off and for those who have them, I wish you all blessings as you enjoy your grandkids.