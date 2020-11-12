There have been many forecasts and projections this year, especially about the impact that mask wearing would have on the pandemic. What’s been missing, however, is any subsequent evaluation of these projections. Let’s try to do that here, starting with Gov. Tim Walz.
On July 22, Walz implemented a statewide mask mandate, saying “this is the quickest way to end the COVID pandemic.” On July 22, there were 273 people classified as COVID patients in Minnesota hospitals. As of Nov. 11, the number is 1,299 - almost five times higher. Certainly that alone doesn’t prove that masks don’t work - but many act as if data points like that are irrelevant. As if hospitalizations increasing five-fold after the mask mandate doesn’t in any way challenge the efficacy of masks. If a smoking ban didn’t change lung cancer rates - or if we instead saw lung cancer go up - wouldn’t we at least ponder the efficacy of the smoking ban?
Let’s move on. On June 9, the news organization Reuters said, “Widespread mask wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves.” Spain mandated masks in mid-May, the U.K. and France mandated them in July, Italy in mid-August - and yet all are seeing substantially more transmission today than they saw in the spring. Again, isn’t this at least curious? The U.K. has had 95-98% mask compliance since August - and yet is seeing case levels 40 times larger than before the mask mandate.
Let’s continue. In May, Atul Gawande - one of the foremost medical journalists and practicing doctors in Boston - wrote an article in the New Yorker saying that “if at least sixty percent of the population wore masks that were just sixty percent effective in blocking viral transmission — which a well-fitting, two-layer cotton mask is — the epidemic could be stopped.”
Pew Research reported in August that as far back as June, 65% of the country reported wearing masks all or most of the time. That number jumped to 85% in August. National Geographic said in early October that the current figure is 92%. In essence, we’ve met Gawande’s target of 60% for five months. Would anyone agree that the epidemic has been stopped?
Lastly, on July 14, CDC director Robert Redfield said that “if we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control.”
We are now 17 weeks after that comment - a period of time that saw 85-92% of Americans dutifully wearing masks - yet no one today is saying the epidemic is under control.
My point is not to say that masks definitively don’t work. Rather, it’s to simply start the currently nonexistent public discussion about whether enough of these curious data points are cropping up to actually ponder if masks were more a tool for public leaders to show citizens they were doing something - anything - and less an evidence-based medical recommendation with obvious efficacy where applied. Simply saying something works doesn’t make it so.
Cody Peck
Fergus Falls
