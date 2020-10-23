Ben Schierer has been a strong, involved and effective mayor. He has experienced more challenges to our economic well-being than ever before. It has been a “perfect storm” — the mall, Kmart, Herbergers, Target, Shopko and SunMart all closed because of national economic stresses. COVID-19 struck with it’s state mandated shutdowns and restrictions and has devasted our hospitality industry and small businesses.
Now our mayor is being criticized for his lack of leadership in support of economic development in these most difficult times. Consider this quote by Theodore Roosevelt:
“It is not the critic who counts; nor the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; because there is no effort without enthusiasm, the great devotion, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows the end the triumph of high achievement and who at the worst, if he fails while daring greatly. So that this place shall never be with those cold timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”
Ben works diligently to support the city’s mission and vision for the future. No one is more supportive of our police and fire departments in our quest to have a safe, friendly and supportive community. Ben has encouraged involvement in city governance and brought people together by promoting public-private partnerships to help our community move forward. The Otter Cove Children’s Museum, North Star Mental Health Clinic and Apple Tree Dental give evidence to significant progress in these sectors of our economy.
One of Schierer’s top priorities include working with all the financial resources of the city to support existing small businesses in this most challenging time. We have major redevelopment projects being proposed by Greater Fergus Falls on the Shopko site and Otter Tail Power’s solar electirc generation project.
Vote Ben Schierer for mayor.
Hal Leland
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.