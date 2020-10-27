Mayor Ben Schierer is running for reelection. I believe Ben is one of our best mayors and should be reelected to serve our community. A Fergus Falls native, Ben is passionate about our town. Just talking with him about Fergus Falls gets him all fired up!
Working with him on the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council has been an eye opening experience. Ben pushed for a tree lighting event which became the Over the River Holiday Festival, bringing hundreds of people downtown for the event and over 2500 to the fireworks display. When the trees were removed from downtown, FFDRC wanted to bring in Christmas trees to fill in the gap. Ben and his family worked alongside the council in hauling brush and cutting and loading the trees. He also opened his business to the 451 Army Band Brass Quintet and fed the group at no expense to FFDRC or the band prior to their playing for the tree lighting ceremony.
Ben spent many days in St. Paul to acquire funding for the removal and cleanup of the old dairy site that has been a blight to our community for many years. He has also worked diligently to revitalize the riverfront area in Fergus Falls which is one of our city’s greatest natural resources and a proven tourist attraction.
At his State of the City address, Mayor Schierer stated we have been excellent planners, now it’s time to be doers. Not only has he provided leadership for our community, but he has worked side by side with others to fill empty business fronts on Lincoln Avenue. We have progressed from 21 empty buildings to only six.
Striving to find innovative solutions to old problems, Schierer has passionately worked toward building strong private and public partnerships to achieve new goals that could not otherwise have succeeded. The results of these partnerships include Otter Cove Children’s Museum which provides educational learning through play; Appletree Dental, providing dental services to hundreds in our community who would otherwise have no dental care; and Northstar Behavioral Health, serving men with addictions and co-occurring mental health challenges.
Mayor Ben Schierer has worked tirelessly to promote Fergus Falls and to bring people together, strengthening our community, making it a great place to live and work. Vote for Ben Schierer for mayor!
Sue Wilken
Fergus Falls
