Economic development is hard work. Nobody works harder for improving the economy in the Fergus Falls community than Ben Schierer. As mayor, he has done more than anyone to promote Fergus Falls, to bring people together, and to build a foundation where businesses and industry can flourish.
For the past 40 years, I have been involved in economic development in Minnesota and North Dakota. I worked with Kelly Ferber and Project 500 and the manufacturing boom in then 1980s. Recently Ben Schierer and I worked together on the sale of the Target building, and the National Guard building, and the new Apple Tree Dental facility, along with many other projects. Ben was willing to travel early mornings and late nights to work tirelessly on behalf of Fergus Falls.
Ben Schierer is a great effective mayor and a very hard worker. He is worthy of your vote for mayor.
Bruce Thom
Retired CEO, Greater Fergus Falls
