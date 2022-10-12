My kids are delighting over the first major breaks in the 2022-23 school year. Tomorrow, they get out of school early with no school on Friday. Next week, there is no school on Thursday or Friday.
Our schedule is packed full of hockey practice and getting ready for the colder months by finishing outdoor projects ... and some indoor projects that just haven’t been finished yet.
While that cleaning doesn’t exactly bring a lot of joy to the kids, they set themselves up for it, as not even 4 months have past since my husband and I cleaned and organized their space entirely. Despite multiple reminders and cancellation of plans because they decided to let it become a hole of despair, it is once again in terrible shape and in need of some serious attention.
Alas, it isn’t all bad news — they are very proud of themselves once they finish and each time they have to clean themselves, it stays clean for just a little bit longer.
Honestly, I don’t remember what school breaks were like as a child — except for the winter holiday break, but that is a story for another time!
I do enjoy breaks with the kids, even if it does mean we are just at home catching up on things that feel along the wayside during our never-ending periods of busyness. We generally find a way to make things fun, even if it’s milkshake breaks during the cleaning with an extremely drawn out game of RACK-O, with cleaning between each round.
Secretly, I’m hoping to get a little more time in to finish the book series that I’ve been reading. I’ve been around the halfway point in book three of four for a while now, simply due to having a lack of time to dive in. I am confident that I will finish the series within the month — but I might be overcome with book-induced sadness after I am done!
I hope everyone enjoys this school break season. I know I am looking forward to it!
