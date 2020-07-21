School are where a village thrives. Although the pandemic prevents us from occupying the schools as intended, we’ll eventually return to them, and likely try to go on as before. For now, the size of the classroom no longer accommodates more than about a dozen kids per teacher. That’s actually a good thing, but one for which we have no budget, and one we won’t be able to sustain.
What we want to strive for is a reversed ratio, of seven teachers for one student, one on one. I have a plan for this, a way to do it, but first we have to recognize the obsolescence of the classroom, which was always poorly designed. We were never meant to grow up in daily situations where we’re sequestered together, locked in with 24-39 other kids and only one grown-up, always the same people for the whole year, constantly under pressure to conform in every way.
That’s “schooling.” All the fish are supposed to swim in the same direction, bending with the current in unison. According to Philip Slater in, “The Glory of Hera,” brain damaged fish swim at the front of the school and point the direction for the other fish. We’re talking about fish, here, but we could substitute geese and buffalo.
People are primates. We don’t form herds, flocks or schools in any natural tendency. Watch our distant cousins, the chimps and apes. They tend to sit around together in a rotation of home bases and look after each other’s offspring. Humanity used to be more like that.
Let’s praise those brave homeschooling people not only for achieving 17% higher test scores, but coming up with ways to create individualized curricula. We’ll learn a lot by listening to them. (Google Brian Ray and hear his recent response to the child care crisis.)
Guess what! Homeschooling is not going to be the answer. Less than a third of us can afford to have an adult partner stay home full time. That won’t work for public education, which is the main subject here. Public education is vital for our economy and national defense. Every child deserves it, first-rate. The rate of homeschooling is less than 5% of our population.
Individualized learning is the holy grail of educators. The instinct of curiosity is nurtured, not quashed, as can happen under classroom discipline. Curiosity becomes the guiding light for the pathfinder, who monitors and guides the curious child in all her wanderings. (“Pathfinder” substitutes for “teacher.” The Latin root of “educate” means “to lead out.”)
We can change our culture this fall. I’ll have more to suggest, but for now, some to-do’s for parents:
1. Identify the names of grown-ups you trust, from family, church, work, or neighborhood, and invite them to form a *village together. (*New name of educational unit.) Get others to help you compose the list, and keep in mind, you’re inviting the families of these well-respected people. This list requires care, consideration, and time to compose. Aim for 33-45 members, including the kids, surrogate grandmas, brothers-in-law, and musicians. Kid-to-adult ratio should be around seven adults for each child. Form up this village any way you can. This will not be a village by locale, but by association. Principally, all must agree to put time and attention into helping the village kids, whether it be reading with them, sharing a remembered experience, or showing them how to take care of the chickens. They should agree to spend at least one hour per day with any child in the village.
2. Be sure every child has a laptop or tablet, paid by the school district, including WiFi at home. (Recall, we’re no longer funding building/busing expense.) Put fun phonics-based reading and arithmetic apps on younger kids’ devices.
3. Individualized curriculum follows curiosity and new stimuli.
4. Meet with school administrators and faculty from which you’ll choose pathfinders and tracker(s) for your village. (Trackers, future pathfinders, begin as techs, monitoring students’ devices, helping keep records on every learning experience, eventually creating a profile and resume for each child.) Pathfinders crossover to other villages, resulting in a total of **21-26 differently aged kids to guide. Trackers watch after 7-9 students.
5. Every hour of your child’s day presents learning. Every encounter your child has from now on will teach them something. Every child is curious from the beginning. Feed that until you can no longer stand to be in the same room with them. Whatever you do from now on, appreciate and accommodate their in-born curiosity.
6. Identify safe commercial or professional places where kids who are at least 11 years old can participate in what goes on every day, for hours or days, however long it’s mutual. Arrange for transportation and be sure it’s tracked and adult-accompanied through the child’s village.
**New job description coming.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.