As we continue to see more winter weather, it seems now is a good time to give a friendly reminder on school bus safety and the laws pertaining to school buses and their stops. I have chatted with a few residents who have witnessed vehicles ignoring some of the school bus laws recently, including an accident this week where a vehicle ran into the back of a bus (fortunately no one was injured).
Did you know? State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop-arm fully extended, those who do not comply could face a $500 fine. Also, Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and an extended stop arm. Drivers can face more severe criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
Drive for the weather. Ice and frozen roads will become more abundant, make sure you are in control, reduce speeds if necessary. Now might also be a good time to get your tires checked. It is good practice to be cautious when in residential areas and school zones, keeping an eye out for children and buses.
