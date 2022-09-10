I read in the Journal about Fergus Falls schools starting last Tuesday and all the rules about Chromebooks, personal computers, cell phones and what happens if you use them inappropriately. I learned about turning in one’s cell phone prior to traveling to the counselor, nurses’ office or the restroom; how students need to lock up their devices prior to leaving the classroom. So many rules for phones, ear buds and headphones. Since these technological devices didn’t exist in my day our rules were quite different.
Many of my friends share shocking stories regarding the rules for female apparel. Apparently, in most schools in my day, girls were not allowed to wear slacks in school, except when it was extremely cold. Then they could wear them under their dress but must remove them once they entered the building. School District 544 must have been an anomaly because we had no such rule. If there was one, it was not enforced. At any rate, I don’t recall any rules regarding dresses or length of skirts. Many women tell tales of having to kneel on the floor to verify their skirt was long enough. If the fabric did not touch the floor they had to go home and change clothes. I often wondered what the girls who rode the bus to school did in those circumstances. If anyone had that experience, I would love to hear about it. My email address is abackwardglance17@gmail.com.
By the time I was in junior high the rules for girls and boys were: tops needed to reach to bottoms; no skin showing. Undergarments needed to be covered with opaque clothing. For the most part shorts were not appropriate. No unnecessary items came into the classroom.
I remember writing about clothing rules in ninth grade. I met with the assistant principal to learn what the dress code rules were and was told that students are expected to dress conservatively so other students could concentrate on their studies. In those days maxi skirts were popular and the AP approved of them. For the most part, skirts had gotten so short that almost everyone wore pants. It was just not comfortable to try to sit at a desk with a skirt that just barely covered your butt. I think those tiny little skirts were the nail in the coffin for dresses in school. One thing that was not allowed was foul, vulgar or otherwise distracting words on clothing. If I remember correctly, the idea of clothing being a billboard for one’s opinions was only beginning to surface. Slogans like “Peace” and “Make love not war” were just launching in the clothing industry. Students wearing inappropriate items were asked to turn them inside out, remove them entirely (if that were possible) or go home and change clothes.
What could we bring to class? Now that was an entirely different story. Hats were not allowed. Other than books, pens, pencils and paper, we never considered bringing anything else. Nowadays water fountains have water bottle refill capabilities. Back then we didn’t think to bring a beverage to class. No candy was allowed and absolutely, positively, do not get caught chewing gum. I had to stay after for an hour and scrape gum off chairs. It only happened once, I hated scraping gum, to say nothing of the humiliation of getting caught.
When my kids were in school, there were no firm dress code rules that I’m aware of. Dresses had lengthened by that time and girls almost exclusively wore the uniform of the day: blue jeans and t-shirts or sweatshirts. If a student’s clothing was too distracting, they would be sent home to change. No foul language could be worn on clothing. Hats, if worn in some classrooms, were confiscated by teachers. Some of those hats were never returned! Others were returned at the end of the school day. My son forgot to remove his Otters cap for first hour class one day and lost it. He came home fit to be tied. I suggested he go before or after school and talk to the teacher, an apology might make a difference. I don’t remember, but I think he got it back.
Yes, indeed, the rules when I was a teen were limited, but unwritten expectations of both clothing and behavior were high. Everyone knew respect for teachers was a given, and if you messed up in school, for most kids it meant big time trouble at home. Now the expectations are quite different and rules must be spelled out explicitly. Times have changed.
What were the school’s rules for clothing in your day? Wouldn’t that be a great mixer question for a party! Especially if people are different ages or from different areas or schools. But it would also be a good topic for grandparents to share with their grandkids. I used to laugh at my dad’s stories of how hard things were when he was a kid. I’d say, “Yeah, Dad, and you had to walk two miles to school every day, uphill both ways!” We’d laugh at my joke, but in reality, I treasured those stories. They were as precious as diamonds.
Share with your family what school was like when you were a kid, grade school and high school. Tell stories of the things you did! They will be amazed and entertained. Maybe it hasn’t been all that long, but my, how things have changed!