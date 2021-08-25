Each year when I see school supplies hitting the shelves in mass quantities, I have to steer my cart down each aisle to see what’s out there and if there is anything that might make my life a little more organized or colorful.
As a child, shopping for school supplies was a big deal. There were pencils designed with everything from cartoon characters to holographic glitter to stripes and polka dots. Folders and notebooks followed suit with a wide assortment of novelty erasers and coordinating stickers, as well. My siblings and I were allowed to select a couple of the “fun” supplies and then were resigned to a few solid-colored options and standard No. 2 pencils for a well-rounded collection of supplies for the upcoming year. I can remember standing at the wall of fun folders with my brothers, sifting through the boxes to find the cutest puppy folder or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles folder that featured Michaelangelo and not Donatello. The year I got to pick out a Trapper Keeper (fancied up binder) was probably the best school supply shopping year of my life. It had rainbows and horses on it and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Don’t get me started on gel pens …
When my eighth grader first started preschool, I was so excited to shop for school supplies with him. We watched the mailbox for a school supply list and as soon as we had it in hand, we hit the school supply section with a vengeance. We had been talking about buying school supplies and how much fun it was since they started trickling into stores, walking through the aisles from time to time without purchasing anything until we had the list of what was needed. It was a whole ordeal, complete with going out to dinner after the fact. Sadly, it was a bit of a let down. It continues to become more and more disappointing every year. In fact, the kids aren’t even overly interested in going school supply shopping anymore.
Over the course of the past nine years, I have watched list requirements become more stringent and “fun” school supplies become drastically less prevalent on store shelves due to that fact. One year the list stressed only to purchase yellow No. 2 pencils. Another year it stressed to purchase a certain number of different solid-colored folders.
My best guess is that the stringent guidelines are to make everything uniform for students who maybe cannot afford the “fun” supplies; but if that is accurate, I would like to question why. I love contributing to causes that help provide things like school supplies to those who may need the help, like Stuff the Bus or individual classroom teachers. While I stick to the list, I would be more than happy to go out and purchase the fun items instead.
Individuality is important. Creativity is important. Teaching kids to be their own, uniquely creative individual is important. School supplies are such a simple way to encourage creativity and self-reflection; why minimize it?
School supply shopping kicked off my excitement for school each year. I never thought I would see the day where it was just another daunting task. I truly hope some kids still find joy in shopping for school supplies. It just isn’t the case in my home.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor at the Daily Journal in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.
