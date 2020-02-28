There has been a lot of speculation about the interchange between the Otter Tail County Commissioners and the group of people who are asking them to vote for a Second Amendment protection resolution. I do not think the animosity we are experiencing is warranted. In our conservative county, aren’t most of us, including most of the commissioners, for protecting the Second Amendment, and the Constitution? What I do believe is that there is a lot of misinformation regarding this issue.
On Jan. 7, Tim Barry of Fergus Falls introduced the Second Amendment issue at a regular commissioner meeting. On Jan. 28, there was a committee meeting on the matter with a representative of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Tim Barry, and commissioners Lee Rogness and John Lindquist. At that meeting, the representative provided a more concise version of the resolution. Since then, five other counties have passed Second Amendment protection (or sanctuary) resolutions.
As time went by, and with the caucus coming up, the supporters became impatient with the lack of action. Tim asked for it to be on the agenda Feb. 25, the morning of the caucus. He was given a time slot of 9:30 a.m., which was quickly withdrawn when it was discovered it was still in committee. So I emailed to ask for a committee update. This was refused, and I said we just wanted a short update to report at the caucus, even just to tell us they were waiting for something, or investigating something. Instead of putting it on the agenda, the county administrator sent me a report from the committee which consisted of former county administrator, John Dinsmore’s four reasons for delay. When the agenda came out, there was an item called open forum, and I thought that meant we could bring it up during that time, but an article was put in this newspaper saying it was just to talk about the idea of offering an open forum in the future, but it was not being offered that day. I immediately got in touch with the people planning on coming to the meeting to support the Second Amendment, and told them it would not be discussed that day. Many of them decided to come anyway, to show their silent support.
It was a sit-in, stand-in, depending on how early you got there. Supporters, and some not in support, filled the room until there was standing room only. We were not allowed to talk, yet everyone there was polite and respectful, and did not attempt to disrupt the meeting.
I had at that time already responded to the committee report sent to me by the new county administrator. This report outlined a planned delay in bringing this back to the commissioners.
John had said: 1. “The Minnesota County Attorneys Association (MCAA) is researching and developing a white paper on the legality of such a resolution.”
My reply, “I assume they are like most tax accountants. They are always going to come down on the safe side of any matter. They don’t want to fight for our rights.
John had said: 2. “Continue to monitor actions that the state of Minnesota or other Minnesota local units of government are considering.”
My reply, “Two anti-firearm issues are even this week being decided. As for Minnesota local units of government: Tim Barry started this in our county, but five other Minnesota counties have had it presented, investigated it, worded the resolution just right, and passed it already.”
John had said: 3. “The county commissioner’s oath of office has sworn allegiance to the entire U.S. Constitution: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Minnesota, and all local ordinances, and that I will faithfully and impartially perform and discharge the duties of my office in accordance to the law and to the best of my ability.’”
My reply, “So what if the state is in conflict with the Constitution? That is what is at question here. John’s above statement no longer applies. The state has ruled against the Constitution. So what are they supposed to do? What those other counties are saying is that if the state ever legislates against the Constitution and its amendments, the Constitution will be protected, and that county will not budget any funds to help the state break the laws of the Constitution.”
John had said: 4. “The Otter Tail County Board is responsible for ensuring that a range of services are available to the residents of the county, in accordance with state and federal laws and our own mission and mandates. ...We will act only on issues that directly pertain to our budget, programs and services and do not exceed our authority as a local unit of government in the state of Minnesota.”
My reply, “This matter directly pertains to the OTC budget. The Second Amendment protection resolution says that if the state asks OTC to enforce anything against the Constitution, OTC will not allot any money toward that enforcement.”
So that is the story, and we are not allowed to add it to the agenda at this time.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
